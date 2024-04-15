Bossip Video

The first weekend of Coachella ended with a bang as Doja Cat treated fans to an otherworldly performance.

Though her online antics and her relationship with fans are continuously controversial, one thing nobody can say about Doja Cat is that she’s a bad performer.

Two years ago, during her last Coachella appearance, fans were calling for the “Say So” singer to headline the main stage. And while she didn’t get top billing in 2022, she showed this year why she probably should have, performing a mix between her biggest hits and album cuts while bringing out some exciting guests.

The first guest of the evening was 21 Savage, who performed their collaboration, “n.h.i.e.” Later, Teezo Touchdown made his way to the stage during “MASC.” Finally, A$AP Rocky came out to perform “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!,” sticking around after his guest appearance during Tyler, The Creator’s set the night before.

During her set, Doja left out some of her biggest hits, opting not to perform tracks like “Say So” or “Kiss Me More.” Still, she had no shortage of songs up her sleeve as she went through multiple wardrobe changes–including a fuzzy bikini set that didn’t quite match the weather during a cold dessert night.

She would go on to shave her head live on stage.

In addition to her bigger name guests, she also performed with South African acapella group The Joy during her headlining set, which was a favorite moment for a lot of viewers.

Among the crowd enjoying the performance was Tyler, The Creator, who could be seen with a big smile on his face as he bopped along to his fellow headliner’s songs.

Check out Doja Cat’s complete setlist from Coachella down below, per Pitchfork:

Acknowledge Me

Shutcho

Demons

Tia Tamera

F**k the Girls (FTG)

Gun

OKLoser

Ouchies

N.H.I.E.

Attention

97

Balut

Need to Know

Masc

Streets

Agora Hills

Ain’t Shit

WYM Freestyle

Urrrge!!!!!!!!!!

Paint the Town Red

Wet Vagina