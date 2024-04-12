Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd have the Internet in disarray after joining the Future and Metro Boomin anti-Drake campaign. The Weeknd sent shade to his fellow Canadian while A$AP Rocky reminded Drizzy of his alleged history with his child’s mother.

On Friday, Future and Metro Boomin returned with a double-disc album titled We Still Don’t Trust You and the anti-Drake agenda was alive and well throughout the project.

The Weeknd kicked off the album’s title track before later shading Drake on “All To Myself” seemingly over Drake’s failed attempts to sign him to his OVO Sound label.

“They could never diss my brothers, baby /When they got leaks in they operation /I thank God that I never signed my life away,” sings The Weeknd.

Play

Hip-Hop-N-More reports that on the track, The Weekend is also dissing Drake’s right-hand man, Baka Not Nice, whom Drake has done TikToks with.

“And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks/ Got us laughin’ in the Lambo,” sings the Canadian singer.

A$AP Rocky Disses Drake On “Show Of Hands” Alleges Sophie Brussaux Hookup

ASAP Rocky joined Metro and Future on the track “Show of Hands” and fans think he’s throwing shots at Drake over his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux.

Back in 2018, rumors swirled that there was a long triangle between Sophie, A$AP, and Drake, and allegations emerged that A$AP shared news of Sophie being pregnant by Drake with Pusha-T. A$AP vehemently denied being in the drama, but now on “Show Of Hands” he’s seemingly taunting Drizzy over his son’s mom.

“N*ggas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? /I smashed before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son /Still don’t trust you, it’s always us, never them /Heard you dropped your latest sh*t /Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha),” he rapped.

Play

Rocky’s diss comes after Drake seemingly dissed A$AP’s boo Rihanna on the track “Fear Of Heights” calling her sex game “average” and invoking the name of her Anti album.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be,” rapped Drake. “Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.” “I’m anti, I’m anti. Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you. Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister. Auntie like a family picture. And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles,” he added.

J. Cole Ducks The Drake Heat On “Read Leather”

In an interesting twist, J. Cole is also featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s album and he’s ducking all the smoke.

The Dreamville rapper who apologized to Kendrick Lamar for responding to his diss, said on “Red Leather” that he wants no beef, and admitted that if he hears gunshots, he turns into a “track star.”

Play

Whatever Drake was planning, he may have to readjust his plan because new opponents have joined the fold alongside Future and Metro. There are rumors that the 6 God is planning to return fire and go “nuclear” on a diss track; what do YOU think he’ll say?