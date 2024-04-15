Bossip Video

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s upcoming episode of Pictionary featuring none other than Corbin Bleu!

With Corbin back in the off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” with Jinkx Monsoon, it feels like he’s everywhere again now! The half-hour show em>Pictionary is based on the popular 1985 board game of quick sketches and hilarious guesses from Mattel. The broadcast version of Pictionary follows the same rules as the at-home play: Celebrity captains lead two teams of three players as they draw clues for their teammates to guess. In the clip below, Corbin goes to the board for a turn at drawing, but will his team be able to pick up what he’s putting down?!

Check out the clip below:

Whew! Corbin’s team really showed up for battle. Do you think you would have been able to guess the answer based on his drawings? The grand prize winners will receive $2,000 and a vacation to an exotic destination!

Season 2 will conclude May 31, 2024 after 180 new episodes. Remaining celebrity team captains this season include Natalie Morales and Akbar Gbajabiamila from The Talk, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, and Kym Whitley. Pictionary airs on Fox alongside other game shows 25 Words or Less hosted by Meredith Vieira and Person, Place, or Thing with Melissa Peterman.

Season 2 of Pictionary airs weekdays on FOX-owned stations across the country, check your local listings at PictionaryOnTV.com