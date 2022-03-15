5 Reasons To See ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ On Broadway

Sponsored by Moulin Rouge! The Musical

NYC theatre is filled with spectacle and performances that leave lasting impressions. On Broadway, there are more options to choose from than you may know. However, some shows just set themselves apart and Moulin Rouge! The Musical! happens to be one of them. The jukebox musical directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan is based on the 2001 film of the same name.

Here are five reasons why you need to see it:

The Musical Is Not The Movie!

The Moulin Rouge film is easily a fan favorite for many households. The contemporary music set against a turn-of-the-last-century Paris backdrop makes for an instant classic. So it’s no easy feat to outshine the source. However, the eye-popping musical seems to do just that. Don’t think for one minute that because you’ve seen the movie that you can bypass the musical. Beyond the change in medium, the opulent stage interpretation updates the story for a more progressive and pro-feminist 2022 society with more agency and depth given to a few of the characters. The vivacious musical also swaps some of the song choices from the film for a more current playlist that will have you singing along.

You’re Going To Know The Music!

Featuring over 70 songs representing 160 years of music, this musical flows effortlessly through new hits and timeless classics. You’ll be singing and nodding your head to new arrangements and cuts of songs by Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and Rihanna. Not to mention great songs by Outkast, Nelly, The Commodores, and Nat King Cole, just to name a few. And It’s bound to have you filled with anticipation of the next song you recognize. It’s almost like a game within the show that you and a guest can play together.

They Are SINNGGGGINNGGG!

When you attend a musical, of course you expect talented singers. That’s the bare minimum. Because if the performers can’t sing, why are we here? Despite the familiar songs, this isn’t your local karaoke spot. Yet, Moulin Rouge! The Musical proves that God spent a little more time on these voices. You’ll be questioning if they’re singing live at times because they’re just that good. The variety of vocal textures makes every song a treat. You’ll find yourself wrapped up in the melodies, hearing songs you know or know of in different ways. Also, It’s really unreal how the harmonies and the vocal blends of the full ensemble elevate each and every soloist, properly giving them their time to shine.

There’s An Elephant In The Room!

No really, there is an elephant in the theatre! Although it’s not a living, breathing elephant [no animals harmed in the making of this production], you might be a little taken aback at first glance. The sensual mood lighting lends itself to the romantic and mysterious journey ahead. The theatre aesthetic is giving burlesque and circus all mixed into one. The historic theatre comes to life with a bold set design by Derek McLane that includes a giant windmill, golden cages, drapes galore, and beautifully placed neon lights.

There is something to see every which way you turn. You can get lost in the details of every costume. They sparkle along with the set design. The only time you’ll look away from the set and the costumes will be when glitter is falling from the ceiling, and confetti ribbons are flying overhead. You’ll leave possibly inspired to make some design changes to your own space and wardrobe.

A Great Night Out On Broadway

When you think of Broadway, you think of the lights, the big show-stopping numbers, dazzling visual elements, and next level entertainment. Moulin Rouge! The Musical makes sure to deliver it all, plus a little more. They’ve got THE SAUCE over at The Al Hirschfeld theater. There is something for everyone at Moulin Rouge! The Musical. It’s a spectacular night out!