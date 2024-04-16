Bossip Video

Zaaamn, Zendaya!

Zendaya is entering her villain era in provocative tennis drama Challengers that smolders with shady shenanigans, hilariously messy moments, and explosive exchanges between deeply flawed characters like the one below:

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan–a former tennis prodigy-turned-winning-obsessed coach who’s unapologetically #TeamTashi on and off the court.

Married to a champion down on his luck (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes an unexpected turn when he faces off against his washed up ex-BFF Patrick (Josh O’Connor) who’s also Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

As their pasts and presents collide, Tashi must ask herself how far she’s willing to go and what she’s willing to do to win.

“Typically, I play the person that ultimately is easier to empathize with,” said Zendaya in her cover story interview with VOGUE. “There was something about her that felt very, ‘Oh, damn.’ “Even I was kind of scared of her.”

Once again making magic with famed stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has served up tennis-inspired slays while commanding carpets as Hollywood’s leading-lady-of-the-moment on the global Challengers press tour.

“I feel like I shrink, and I can’t enjoy all the things that are happening to me, because I’m like this,” she told THR when asked about relishing in her first major leading role. “I’m very tense, and I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try sh*t. And I wish I went to school.”

With the biggest film of 2024 (so far) and a surefire box office hit on the way, we’re sure the 27-year-old will finally take time to enjoy her success.

Challengers opens in theaters April 26.