Rashee Rice’s legal troubles continue from his involvement in a Dallas six-car pile-up because two of the victims are suing the Kansas City Chiefs player for more than $10 million.

As BOSSIP previously reported, authorities determined Rice owned a Corvette that was wrecked in the crash. Rice later apologized for his role in the incident. He admitted to driving the now-totaled Lamborghini. Police discovered both luxury cars abandoned on the highway after dashcam footage showed them initiating the highway high-speed chain reaction.

Now, Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova are suing Rice for allegedly causing their serious injuries in the crash. In addition to Rice, the suit names his friend, SMU football player Theodore Knox as the alleged driver of Rice’s Corvette.

According to TMZ, the plaintiffs accuse Rice and Knox of recklessly racing the sports cars, losing control, and colliding with other vehicles. Petrovskiy and Gromova want more than $10 million for damages.

They claim the March 30 collisions left them with brain trauma, internal bleeding, deep lacerations, and other injuries. The lawsuit also seeks the eight-figure sum for the resulting medical bills and property damage.

Petrovskiy and Gromova claim the pile-up left multiple people “severely injured, bleeding, and visibly distressed.” The complaint states that despite this, neither of the ballers checked on victims before leaving the scene. The recent Super Bowl champ offered to make the other motorists whole when he took responsibility. However, he probably didn’t expect that to cost $10 million.

Honoring his agreement to cooperate with cops, he and Knox turned themselves in following warrants issued for their arrest. The men each face one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Dallas PD released Rice and Knox on bond shortly after their arrests last week.