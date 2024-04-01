Rashee Rice obtained legal counsel after a Corvette registered to him was found unattended at the scene of a multiple-car wreck in Dallas.
On March 31 chatter spread across social media Cheifs RaShee Rice was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas Texas. According to DallasNews, police were looking for Rice concerning the wreck because the car left at the scene was registered to him but the driver was nowhere to be found.
RaShee has now obtained counsel for the situation according to NBC Sports. It’s still unclear if Rashee was the one driving or involved at all. Regardless, leaving the scene of an accident will come with consequences for everyone involved. Police believe his Corvette was racing a Lamborghini when both drivers lost control of their cars and caused a six-car pile-up.
Shortly after the news circulated, a driver who captured the entire wreck on his Tesla cam uploaded the footage to social media.
Two drivers involved in the crash received medical attention at the scene and two others were sent to the hospital.
Police will no doubt get to the bottom of what happened and we’ll keep you updated on how this transpires.
