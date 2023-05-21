Nick Cannon claims he doesn’t play favorites when it comes to his dozen children but recently admitted that he spends the “most time” with his 8-month-old daughter, Onyx. Not only that, but he shut down recent comments about child support by “Lambo supporting” one of his BMs.
The Masked Singer host recently made an appearance on The Jason Lee Podcast last week where he revealed, “I’m with her, at least, three times a week.”
He added, “But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media [because] it’s not for them.”
According to Nick, co-parenting the bambina with photographer and former Price Is Right model Lanisha Cole is a breeze. He says their “co-parenting operation is so solid” because they “have a super strong understanding.”
“If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me –whether I’m on set,” the Wild N’ Out host claimed.
To carry out his fatherly duties as he works, Cannon created a nursery inside his office.
“I’m with her, at least, three times a week, for the full day,” he revealed. The 42-year-old continued, “I’m literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her”.
Nick asserted that he’s able to see Onyx so frequently because Lanisha, 41, gives him “the respect” to allow him to have their daughter as often as she does. He contended that the time he spends with Onyx doesn’t conflict with his other children’s quality time since they are either in school or “babies.”
See more about Nick co-parenting with 6 baby mamas & his luxurious “Lambo” clap back to child support shade after the flip!
Nick Cannon’s Big Blended Family Of 12 Kids With 6 Women Keeps Him Booked & Busy
Cannon co-parents his 12 children alongside 6 baby mamas. As previously reported the musician first became a father in 2011 when he and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan, age 12.
The Cannon Clan later grew exponentially as he and ex Brittany Bell welcomed sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 7 months, and daughter Powerful, 2, one-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Halo, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott and a son Legendary, 10 months, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.
Sadly, The Nickelodeon vet and Alyssa lost a son Zen, 5 months, in December 2021 from brain cancer.
Legendary Cannon’s mom Bre Tiesi recently spoke out about California courts limiting Nick’s child support after 10 kids. She explained that after a person has 10 babies, California law says that the person doesn’t have to cough up money for them. The entrepreneur’s lawyer however said that that was untrue.
After that news made its rounds, Nick clapped back at the child support headlines by showing that he provides his co-parents like Bre with “Lambo support.”
“Nope, the government doesn’t have to tell us to pay child support. We pay Lambo support,” he wrote on an Instagram Stories picture of Bre receiving a Lamborghini.
“My money is their money! Just accept it, we different over here!! LOL”
Bre also reposted it on her own story and gleefully wrote, “Tell ’em daddy! [heart emoji] you!”
The former America’s Got Talent host clearly has his hands full! It’s nice to see him pulling out all the stops to make his children center stage.
