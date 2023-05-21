Nick Cannon claims he doesn’t play favorites when it comes to his dozen children but recently admitted that he spends the “most time” with his 8-month-old daughter, Onyx. Not only that, but he shut down recent comments about child support by “Lambo supporting” one of his BMs.

The Masked Singer host recently made an appearance on The Jason Lee Podcast last week where he revealed, “I’m with her, at least, three times a week.”

He added, “But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media [because] it’s not for them.”

According to Nick, co-parenting the bambina with photographer and former Price Is Right model Lanisha Cole is a breeze. He says their “co-parenting operation is so solid” because they “have a super strong understanding.”

“If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me –whether I’m on set,” the Wild N’ Out host claimed.

To carry out his fatherly duties as he works, Cannon created a nursery inside his office.

“I’m with her, at least, three times a week, for the full day,” he revealed. The 42-year-old continued, “I’m literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her”.

Nick asserted that he’s able to see Onyx so frequently because Lanisha, 41, gives him “the respect” to allow him to have their daughter as often as she does. He contended that the time he spends with Onyx doesn’t conflict with his other children’s quality time since they are either in school or “babies.”

