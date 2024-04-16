Bossip Video

Jerrod Carmichael is a lot of things; comedian, actor, host—but his latest gaggle of goofy gaffes gives him all the prerequisites to have a successful KKKareer in the KKKirrcus.

For those who are unaware or somehow forgot, Carmichael was recently skewered and slow cooked over a social media fire for a “joke” that he told on Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. To make a long story short, Carmichael was quoted telling a joke about likening himself to a slave while his white boyfriend teaches him to read.

“My boyfriend, he makes me smarter, he makes me read,” said Carmichael. “I have so many books. Realistically I’m not gonna read all those books. He knows that. But the fact that I bought them says I love you. They’re little monuments around my apartment, just like, ‘Look at this book from Amazon that I’m never gonna read.’” “I sometimes joke to him that our relationship is like that of a slave and a master’s son — who, like, teaches me how to read by candlelight.”

After receiving Charlamagne Tha God’s infamous “Donkey of the Day”, the KKKringy KKKomedian took his self-hating talents to The Breakfast Club to “clarify” what he “really” meant in the wake of the backlash.

“The thing I want to clear up, and it’s very very important…because you report on it. You played a clip of my standup but it started at the punchline and it like, completely erased the setup of it and I really don’t like that,” said Carmichael. “It has nothing to do with my boyfriend…the sex that we have. It has nothing to do with sex, it’s something that like people have been reporting on and I really really don’t like it. It’s about my boyfriend reading so much he makes me feel insecure about my level of reading. The joke’s about me reading.”

Even if we are to take Jerrod’s explanation in good faith, it still doesn’t really justify the joke. Once you bring in the dynamic of race, sexual fantasy, and referring to himself as a slave and his white bae as a “master’s son” it’s a wrap. Maybe Jerrod should have workshopped that one a lil’ more.

You can watch Jerrod Carmichae’s joke in full below as shared by The Shade Room.

