The world just stopped cringing at Tyler, the Creator curving Jerrod Carmichael, and the rapper ridiculously responded to the viral moment for the first time at Coachella.

Tyler used one of the biggest stages in the world to get some things off his chest. In his new series, Carmichael put Tyler on the spot about their relationship. Tyler returned the favor and put his friend on blast about it. “It was terrible,” he said.

As his name suggests, Tyler doesn’t take much seriously besides his art. After the premiere episode of the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, we know that also applies to catching feelings for the Flower Boy rapper. When the comedian confessed to “falling in love” with his “best friend” via text in 2021, Tyler laughed and called him a “stupid b***h.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, when both men met to address the awkward admission, Tyler basically farted on Carmichael’s heart. Tyler responded that he wanted to “avoid change” in their bond, which Carmichael already said felt more distant. However, he considers the Emmy winner as “family” and loves him like a “brother.”

Things took an unserious and uncensored turn after Tyler ordered dinner in the middle of the closure conversation. Carmichael offered to share some of his unfinished food, but Tyler doubled down on the rejection.

“Oh, I wasn’t implying that I wanted it. I know I don’t want any of that. I’m big straight, big straight on that,” Tyler said, adding insult to injury.

We didn’t hear anything else from Tyler’s perspective after he exited the scene in a cloud of flatulence and fart jokes.

Tyler, The Creator Speaks On “Terrible” On-Camera Confessions, Jerrod Carmichael Explains Where They Stand Now

On Saturday, Tyler hilariously addressed the elephant in the room about the viral Carmichael clip.

“Probably seen my homie tried to f**k me on camera, it was terrible. I told the n***a ‘no’ and he said, ‘But what about if we filmed it?’ Terrible!” he said.

According to Complex, Carmichael recently reflected on his relationship with Tyler as well. On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Rothaniel star gave a fan an update on where they stand now.

“It’s good,” Carmichael said about their friendship, although he hasn’t spoken to Tyler since then. “Anybody ever confess feelings to a friend? It’s insane, it’s awkward. Watch the show!”

Tyler, The Creator Says He “Used To Hate” Childish Gambino & A$AP Rocky Before They Perform With Him At Coachella

In typical Tyler fashion, he had more than enough trolling to go around. He also let the comedic choppa sing about his special guest performers, Childish Gambino and A$AP Rocky. Apparently, Tyler previously hated them both.

“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” he said about the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star. “But then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n***a, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘F**k, how could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls,” he said before they performed “Out Of Time” together.

He gave Gambino his flowers for taking creative risks and exceeding expectations, including his own.

Tyler went on to explain a similar change of heart after a beef with A$AP Rocky.