Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson played hooky to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the famed Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Her school day funday at the park comes after she became only the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy back in January.

Starting April 26, 2024, guests can visit an iconic film set, experience immersive photo-ops, enjoy throwback eats, purchase exclusive merchandise, and more in celebration of the Studio Tour’s 60th Anniversary.

To commemorate the Anniversary, the entire tour is getting a makeover with “updated decor, new scripts for the tour guides, and new media content (featuring new celebrity cameos),” per the theme park’s site.

Several of the trams will be retro-themed to look like classic candy-striped Glamor Trams from the ’60s and, for the first time in decades, guests will get to experience the studio backlot by foot.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, guests can expect to see nostalgic studio props including a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur, massive King Kong backdrop, and the theme park’s original Jaws shark.

Also worth noting is the return of the original Runaway Train (which ran from 1974-1985) and an updated version of “Earthquake – The Big One” which has been revamped into a modern subway stop with a fire, a ceiling crashing in, a gas tank sliding into the station, and a flood.

For more info about the 60th Anniversary celebration, click here.