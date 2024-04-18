Bossip Video

GloRilla was apprehended for a DUI on April 16 in Gwinnett County, Georgia and the rapper’s run-in with law enforcement seemed to amuse Kay’la Lillard, the estranged wife of NBA star, Damian Lillard.

TMZ reports that the drama started on Tuesday, when GloRilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested for driving under the influence and consuming/ possessing an open alcoholic beverage container along with several other charges. She was booked into the Gwinnett County jail early Tuesday morning.

Members of the Suwanee Police Department reported witnessing a vehicle execute a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 a.m. ET, prompting them to conduct a traffic stop, TMZ noted. According to the officer who handled the incident, a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol leaked from the vehicle. Allegedly, GloRilla admitted to consuming alcohol that evening but refused to disclose the quantity and insisted she was capable of driving.

The police administered a field sobriety test, during which GloRilla purportedly displayed instability, particularly in maintaining her balance. Various tests were conducted with GloRilla reportedly performing poorly on most of the evaluations. Eventually, the police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test, which they claimed GloRilla refused to undergo.

Throughout the encounter, the officer alleged that GloRilla experienced a wardrobe malfunction, with her breast becoming exposed from under her clothing, necessitating the officer to notify her of the situation. According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker was arrested and later released on a $1,956 bond.

Kay’La Lillard Trolled GloRilla On Instagram

As news of GloRilla’s arrest went viral, Kay’La Lillard had a field day clowning the rapper’s DUI.

She reposted a screenshot of the Tennessee native’s mugshot on her Instagram Story, with a petty caption that read;

“Free glolillard,” calling the hip-hop star a “#sisterwife.”

The shady move appeared to be a direct jab at GloRilla’s recent flirty behavior with Lillard’s estranged hubby, Damian.

In February, the “Wrong One” rapper took to X to hit on the Milwaukee Bucks superstar after she posed for a photo-op with the baller following his MVP honors ceremony at the NBA All-Star Game.

“Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” the rap star penned. “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf,” GloRilla added.

In October, Damian filed for divorce from Kay’la, citing irreconcilable differences, after two years of marriage. Some social media users theorized that Kay’la’s shady post was made out of jealousy due to GloRilla hitting on her ex-husband.

What do you think? Was it petty of Kay’la Lillard to make fun of GloRilla’s DUI arrest?