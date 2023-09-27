Bossip Video

Damian Lillard has finally been freed from the shackles of Portland and has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, but someone thinks there’s something illegal going on.

Heading into this off-season we once again saw more chatter about Damian Lillard allegedly leaving the Portland Trailblazers. While most people usually pay it no mind, this time around, Dame seemed ready to jump ship by officially requestng a trade and expressing interest in joining the Miami Heat.

Now according to ESPN, Dame has sort of gotten his wish and he’s been traded; not to the Heat, but to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The outlet reports that the trade went down in a three-team deal that gave Portland Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara plus picks and swaps.

The real story isn’t the rest of the trade, but the fact Dame going to play for Miami has been rumored all summer long. It’s almost like Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Dame knew something we didn’t and the rest of us were just awaiting confirmation.

After the trade, Butler took to Instagram to accuse the Bucks of tampering and called for an investigation. It seems like an overreaction but after all the hinting he did this summer, it’s understandable.

“Yo NBA, man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering,” said Butler in an Instagram story. “You do. I’m just going to put that out there.”

Either way, Dame thought he wanted to be in Miami but let us be honest, being with Giannis isn’t bad either. While the city of Miami is a sexier place to work, if a ring is Damian Lillard’s mission then he’s on the right track.