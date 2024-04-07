Bossip Video

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song, “Wanna Be,” hit the streets as an unbothered baddie anthem, and fans love it! The latest collaboration comes ahead of Meg’s 2024 Hot Girl Summer tour with GloRilla.

Megan Thee Stallion teased the new song in an Instagram post on Apr. 3, 2024. She revealed the song’s release date and title along with vintage-styled photographs with GloRilla. Megan also announced in a tweet that the song’s highly anticipated music video would drop the same day, on April 5.

“Wanna Be” utilizes Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” as a sample in the music production. In their separate verses, the rappers explicitly do not take any man seriously. They make it clear they can have any man they want, including yours. GloRilla takes a slow, cadenced approach to the song, allowing listeners to digest the meaning. Megan matched the Memphis rapper’s energy and served her usual hard-hitting lyrics.

GloRilla strayed from her motivational lyrics and dug deep into her “I’m that girl” bag.

She rapped, “Never got the cookie but got my name tatted/Killer where? Don’t know who he killed, I heard that mane ratted/Never full, when it’s time to eat, I be his main platter/NYC, New York Fashion Week, Tommy Hil’ jacket/Tell these h**s to stay dangerous ’cause nere one of thÐµy n***as safe.”

Megan Thee Stallion followed her usual style of dominance with her lyrics and stated,

“Don’t need insurance ’cause a b***h can’t wreck me/Ready or not, I’m comin’ like Freddy/I’m mother, and you know my trick is your daddy/Clock that tea, b***h, catch it/You look like a discount me on Etsy.”

The southern rappers joined each other on the hook, repeating the well-known phrase, “He don’t wanna be saved.”

The ‘Wanna Be’ Music Video

Hours after “Wanna Be” took over social media, the accompanying video did the same. Directed by industry veteran Benny Boom, the music video resembled a college frat party. The two rappers are seen decked out in jewelry and dancing to the song’s infectious beat. Fictitious fraternities and sororities appeared in several scenes, emulating the feeling of a Black college party.

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song, Wanna Be, is slated as Track No. 5 on GloRilla’s mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which was released on Apr. 5, 2024 as well.

Fan Reactions to “Wanna Be”

Fans of both of the rappers have been reacting to new collaborations positively. The song hit No. 1 on the iTunes Charts on Apr. 6, 2024, just one day after its release. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user stated that Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla are the perfect duo, while others noted the two complimented each other well.

Fans are also gearing up for the tour featuring both rappers. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly sold out Madison Square Garden ahead of her May 21st performance. This is the first headlining arena tour for the Houston rapper, yet she has already had to add several dates to accommodate the demand.

The 27-year-old announced her next album will drop before the tour kicks off. Fans are still waiting to hear when that will be as they continue to stream her latest single, “HISS“.