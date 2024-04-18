Bossip Video

A popular public figure is once again hosting an appreciation experience celebrating women with notable influence in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and empowerment. As a bonus, she’s doing so during Black Women’s History Month.

Influencer/writer Maui Bigelow is hosting her 11th-annual Life Styled Honors in Atlanta celebrating diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within the fashion and entertainment industries.

As previously reported, last year’s slew of events brought out the likes of Juniyah Palmer, Tokyo Vanity, Zatima actress Nzinga Imani, and Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward.

A press release reports that this year’s event promises to be particularly historic as it “highlights the achievements of groundbreaking individuals, including the event’s first transgender woman honoree.”

11th Annual Life Styled Honors Schedule

Events celebrating the 2024 Life Styled Honors kicked off Wednesday, April 17, with an “R&B Pass The Mic” celebration hosted by recording artists Josh Waters and SunniDread.

Other events include Thursday’s “Black & Brave” sneaker ball, hosted by actress, Nzinga Imani and sponsored by the Breonna Taylor Foundation…

On Friday, the Life Styled Honors title event will be hosted by influencer Big Sexy and radio host, Nikki Lee…

Saturday will be a “Rosé All Day Party” …

and the closing event will be the “Beautiful Brown Girls” Brunch hosted by Alexandra Bond.

Meet The 11th Annual Life Styled Honors Honorees

These events will be where the below exceptional individuals will be recognized for their outstanding contributions:

Felisha Caldwell, Educator

Wondrea Gilmore, Model/Actress Dominique Morgan, Activist Krystal Garner, Creative Director, Digital Influencer Cherie Washington, L’Oreal Senior Manager of Diversity Kimberly Lockett, Owner, Jolie x Noire Keyondra Lockett, Owner, Jolie x Noire Sheena Postell, Model/Influencer Alexis Felder, Digital Influencer Premadonna, Reality Star/Entrepreneur

Additionally, Life Styled Honors, in partnership with The Breonna Taylor Foundation, will honor four young ladies with the “She Is HER” honor.

The idea of saying HER name is one that was formed in the face of trauma and loss but acknowledging a young lady as “HER” is a celebration of who she is now, who she will become and the impact she has. This honor is given for their willingness to show up unapologetically for themselves and others.

Those honorees are:

Porche Madre, PR Specialists Tyera Thomas, Hairstylist/MUA Arrion Burris, Stylist Tequeria Barrett, Progressive Organizer

A press release also notes that the Life Styled Honors will celebrate a notable milestone with the inclusion of the first transgender woman to receive its recognition underscoring “Life Styled Honors’ commitment to diversity and empowerment, showcasing the importance of representation and inclusivity within the fashion, beauty and entertainment industries.”

“We are thrilled to honor these remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to our industries,” said Maui Bigelow, Founder of Life Styled Honors. “This year, we are especially proud to highlight the achievements of our first transgender woman honoree, Dominque Morgan, reflecting our commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusion within our community.”

Congrats to the honorees!

For more information about the 11th Annual Life Styled Honors, click HERE.