A popular public figure recently hosted an appreciation experience celebrating women with notable influence in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and empowerment.

Influencer/writer Maui Bigelow’s 10th annual Life Styled Honors took place in Atlanta, Georgia, and brought out the likes of Juniyah Palmer, Tokyo Vanity, Zatima actress Nzinga Imani, and Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward.

The ladies were just three of the many attendees who enjoyed five days of fashion, beauty, and empowerment via events that celebrated curvaceous women and their impact.

“At the heart of this event, we are celebrating the beauty and greatness of the Black woman,” Bigelow told MadameNoire’s Ryan Dennis. “Our initial foundation was to create a space for plus-size women. And over time because we have grown and understand that you can’t create one certain space for Black women. It just became a space to celebrate women doing amazing things and inspirational and aspirational things for Black women and girls.”

“I never imagined in 2013 when I started this that I would be here. It was a one-day event,” Bigelow added. “Now we’re at five days.”

The 10th Annual Life Styled Honors Included Several Special Events

The 10th Annual Life Styled Honors included the “Black Women Are Lit Sneaker Ball” presented by the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

During the ball, Taylor’s sister Juniyah Palmer and Supa Cent received the “Brave Like Breonna” award for their work as community servants.

Past honorees have included Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter; Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement; Tamika Palmer, Mother of Breonna Taylor; GooGoo Atkins, stylist, and on-air personality; Mariah Huq, Executive producer, and on-air personality; and Nzinga Imani, actress, and digital influencer.

In addition to the Sneaker Ball, Life Styled Honors also hosted a fashion event honoring designer and Project Runway season 16 contestant, Kenya Freeman, Entrepreneur Jasmine Hall, dancer, choreographer, and founder of The Pretty Big Movement, Akira Armstrong, reality star, chef, and serial entrepreneur, PreMadonna, and Comedian Star Carter.

A bevy of beauties walked during a fashion show featuring plus-size fashion.

The lineup also included a special CURVES En Blanc White Party that was attended by Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris, Nzinga Imani, and more.

Lastly, the events concluded with the Life Styled Honors’ Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch.

Hosted by Alex Bonds, the brunch honored New York Times bestselling Author Ashley Antoinette, Designer and Beauty Exec Renee Ryan, Pharmacist and women’s health advocate, Candice Arline, and New Georgia Project CEO Kendra Davenport Cotton.

Guests including GooGoo Atkins were treated to food, a DJ, and inspiring spoken word via Theresa tha S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D.

Congratulations to Maui Bigelow on another successful Life Styled Honors!