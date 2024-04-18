Bossip Video

The IRS allegedly raided Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home and seized several assets including cars filled with bullet holes.

One name you probably haven’t heard of in forever is Tekashi 6ix9ine. His trolling ways and rapper beefs have been a thing of the past and he’s been under the radar for quite some time. Now after tears of hiatus, he’s viral yet again—for all the wrong reasons.

Complex reports that on April 17, federal police visited the rapper at his home in Florida alongside the Palm Beach Sheriff’s office. Not too many details were shared, which might have gone unnoticed, but if you live by the clout, you go down by the same thing.

Social media has shared videos seemingly showing repo men taking away the rapper’s vehicles which were riddled with bulletholes in the windows.

TMZ reports that they spoke with 6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro who declined to issue a formal statement.

“We are assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time,” stated 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro.

The raid was allegedly tied to the Internal Revenue Service and we know they don’t play about their money.

Hopefully, 6ix9ine takes care of his legal issues and doesn’t involve himself in trying to rap again.