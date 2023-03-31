Bossip Video

Three men ranging in age from 23-43 have been arrested for the viral gym attack on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

After years of taunting his peers and bragging about snitching on his co-defendants, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trolling ways have caught up to him and he was viciously beaten by three men. In the now-viral video, Tekashi was left bloodied as South Florida gym employees tried to help him to safety. In the aftermath, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro revealed plans to contact the federal authorities to get Tekashi proper protection. However, despite the beating and advice, the rapper has been adamant he will not get security. Furthermore, he believes the attack was just a rare scenario that won’t happen again.

According to NBC Miami, authorities have arrested three men in connection with the attack. Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested for beating Tekashi at an LA Fitness on March 21. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office charged the men with assault and robbery. Beating a former federal asset and posting it on the internet for clout probably wasn’t the smartest decision. We can assume the rapper will have no issue cooperating with police to put these men behind bars.