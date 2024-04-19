Bossip Video

Usher was recently “posted on the corner” with a popular personality and a Real Housewife of Potomac.

Earlier this week, the R&Crooner stopped by to see our Hot 107.9 Atlanta fam for a meet and greet and interview with Incognito and DJ Misses of “Posted On The Corner.”

The special event not only celebrated Usher’s career but also rekindled the spirit of his connection with his hometown.

It also marked “Posted On the Corner’s” 3rd anniversary.

During the event, “Usher Baby” chatted with Incognito and DJ Misses about his legacy and also reflected on the legacy of the late Rico Wade, the iconic Dungeon Family producer who recently passed away.

According to Usher, it’s integral to give people their flowers while they can still smell them and Rico is a perfect example of that.

“It’s important for us to celebrate the ones we love while we got ’em,” he told “Posted On The Corner.” Not until now do we stop a moment to celebrate that iconic producer, that iconic curator; from Goodie Mob to Outkast—the south has had something to say and it came from the people who said it.”

He then went on to champion Rico and his fellow members of Organized Noize.

“Rico, he got it. Ray [Murray] he got it, Sleepy [Brown] they got it, Marqueze [Etheridge] they got it, let’s celebrate them while we got ’em.”

Later, Usher happily posed for pics with the radio hosts and special guests including Mia Thornton of #RHOP.

“I normally don’t do this but…. it’s @usher y’all!,” she captioned a photo of herself and the crooner.

As previously reported the housewife is the girlfriend of Incognito, her high school sweetheart whom she’s rekindled with since announcing her Gordon Thornton split.

After snapping pictures with Usher, Mia posed for hand-holding photos with her man.

What do YOU think about Usher getting “Posted On The Corner” with Incognito, DJ Misses, and Mia Thornton?

See more photos from the event below.