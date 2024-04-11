Bossip Video

It looks like the social media speculation was true; R&Zaddy Usher is the third panty melter named as one of ESSENCE’s “Sexiest Men Of The Moment” and he’s doing so while moistening 8701 knickers “Nice & Slow.”

On Thursday, the publication announced that Usher was claiming the coveted title alongside fellow cover stars Damson Idris and Russell Wilson, and he’s baring all.

ESSENCE also added that it offers subscribers a second surprise Usher cover. The cover, which features the crooner casually heating up a tub, can be purchased on ESSENCE.com for $12 per year or $18 for two issues.

“Usher Baby” is just one of 15 “Sexiest Men of the Moment”; the full list includes Trevente Rhodes, Skepta, Daniel Kaluuya, Burna Boy and Colman Domingo.

Usher Talks Fatherhood & His Vegas Residency Inside ESSENCE’s “Sexiest Men Of The Moment” Issue

Inside Usher’s steamy ESSENCE feature, the Grammy Award-winning singer spoke about his life as a father of four and the impact of his Las Vegas residency.

Usher concluded his electrifying Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live At Park MGM in December 2023, a deeply emotional journey that moved the R&B legend to tears. Throughout 2022, the “Yeah!” singer captivated audiences with consecutive spellbinding performances during his weekend shows at the venue, showcasing his flawless dance moves and extraordinary vocals. His Sin City spectacle became a sensation, garnering viral attention for his sultry impromptu serenades with celebrities such as Kimora Lee Simmons, Keke Palmer, and Issa Rae.

For Usher, the residency was more than just a show. It was an opportunity to showcase Black excellence and the power of the “Black dollar.”

“This was about offering people something that was new: a Black audience that did not exist in Las Vegas and the Black dollar that did not exist in Las Vegas, where casino owners didn’t know there was that person who had that extra $2,000 or $3,000 to spend,” Usher, 45, told ESSENCE about the impact of his stellar residency. “Furthermore, I was really blown away when I arrived that there wasn’t a union for minorities. So I was like, Oh sh-t. This is actually serving more than just the legacy play and celebrating my catalog. It’s creating an industry for people who don’t have as much power in this city.” “So I’m selling the culture that comes from our true background. Every time you see me on stage, you see our Black culture. You see HBCU culture at the Super Bowl. You see skating. You see Atlanta culture. I bring that to the forefront, where that becomes a priority. That is the attraction. But that did not exist in Las Vegas before I was brought there, before my residency.”

The R&B Icon Told ESSENCE He Loves Spending Time With His Children

The R&B powerhouse is gearing up to launch into a multi-city tour fresh off the release of his new album Coming Home, and his record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Despite his busy schedule, the veteran performer makes sure to prioritize his family. Usher shares his eldest sons, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. The singer is also a proud father to Sovereign, 3, and son Sire, 2, whom he shares with his wife Jennifer Goicoechea.

“I’m cooking breakfast for my babies; I’m changing diapers; I’m reading at bedtime,” the celeb shared. “‘Seven o’clock on the dot’ has obviously changed into something other than the drop top,” the “Nice & Slow” hitmaker quipped. “For my older boys, I try to help them understand their homework. I don’t get it as much, and I think that is hard for me, honestly. But I do take the time to make them, and make it, a priority, and I do try to understand.”

Usher also actively encourages his children to try and excel at their various extracurricular pursuits, whether they’re artistic or athletic. His children understand that spending quality one-on-one time with Dad is a paramount priority for him.

“Sovereign has her time, Sire has his time, Naviyd has his time. And Usher—” the father said, before quickly correcting his 16-year-old son’s name to Cinco. “He doesn’t like to be called Usher. Sometimes he wants his own identity. So Cinco, he has his own time. And they all like different things.”

We love to see it, Usher! Read the star’s full interview for ESSENCE’s “Sexiest Man Of The Moment” issue in full here.

