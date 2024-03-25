During #RHOP’s season 8 finale, viewers were stunned to see Mia Thornton have a fiery falling out with her estranged husband Gordon Thornton who laid their issues out on the (Bravo) table.

“If you want fair go to a carnival!” the 71-year-old quipped to his 39-year-old wife who admitted to being booed up with her high school sweetheart/ “soulmate.”

On Sunday, viewers witnessed a candid conversation between Mia and Gordon, delving into the reasons behind their split. Mia also openly discussed the factors that contributed to the downfall of their marriage.

“He doesn’t want me to divorce him. He doesn’t want me to stay with him. And had he not gone to TMZ who knows we probably would have figured things out,” Mia said during a confessional on Sunday’s episode.

The reality TV star cited Gordon’s 2023 interview with TMZ as the cause of her continuing to push for their separation.

At the time of the interview, the 71-year-old entrepreneur claimed the housewife was “sneaking around” with another man and said that the housewife only married him for his money.

Slamming the claims, Mia said Gordon became upset after watching the show’s trailer, in which she mentioned the possibility of marrying him for his wealth.

“He didn’t like that at all,” Mia said. “And honestly, I feel like that’s why TMZ came out.

During Sunday’s finale, Mia clarified that financial concerns weren’t the driving force behind her decision to end her marriage with Gordon.

“If I were to be leaving my marriage because of financial reasons – I would’ve left seven or eight years ago,” the RHOP cast member confessed. “He was spending an excessive amount of money… and just not home, staying out at strip clubs, coming in at the middle of the night.”

The Joint Chiropractic co-owner emphasized that her decision to leave stemmed from feeling exhausted and the sense of losing herself. Now that Mia and Gordon are no longer together, the housewife has welcomed a new man into her life Inc, a man whom she was romantically involved with in the past.

Gordon And Mia Hashed Out Their Differences On The Season Finale Of #RHOP

During a face-to-face chat with Gordon, the former married couple opened up about their marriage woes. Gordon said he was frustrated with Mia for bringing her new man Inc — a Radio One personality and host of “Posted On The Corner”— around their children and home.

Their son Jeremiah caught the housewife “sleeping” with Inc on one occasion, Gordon claimed.

In a confessional, Mia revealed that Inc was her high school sweetheart and she disclosed to Gordon her previous involvement with him and even admitted to sleeping with Inc shortly after their wedding.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” said Mia about her infidelity. We went to counseling and we moved on from it.”

Gordon, on the other hand, disclosed to Mia on his 70th birthday that due to his prostate cancer, he was comfortable with her seeking companionship elsewhere as long as discretion was maintained, and their children were not involved. Gordon however said Mia broke their agreement when she allowed Inc to enter the home.

“Juju asked me, dad why is mommy trying to replace you with Mr. Inc?” said Gordon during the #RHOP finale. “In this case, you did both, you were careless, coming in at 2 o’clock in the morning,” he added. “I look at the phone bill you and he talking from the time you leave to two minutes before you get home and get in the garage. Then you will take him around the kids.”

Mia replied, “Gordon, if you gave me your blessing then why are you so upset?”

Without hesitation, the businessman responded, “Because you were throwing it in my face and you took the kids around him.”

