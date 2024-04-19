Happy Friday! We’re excited for the weekend ahead, especially because there’s a new episode of Naked and Afraid airing this Sunday.
In the clip below we meet Martin Sims and Erin Heim, a professional boxer and a former cop who must try to survive 21 days in Africa while threatened by a herd of aggressive hippos.
Hippos aren’t the only things going bump in the night while Martin and Erin try to sleep. Check out the clip below where crocodiles are getting active nearby.
That’s way closer than we’d be comfortable with for sure. Would you ever sign up to do this show? What would you be most afraid of?
Tune-in on Sunday, April 21 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel for an All-New Episode of Naked and Afraid.
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.