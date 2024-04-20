Bossip Video

Drake is keeping his foot on Kendrick Lamar with “Taylor Made Freestyle” where he taunts him from the perspective of Snoop Dogg and Tupac.

Throughout the week, the Canadian has requested that Kendrick Lamar hurry up with the smoke, and in typical Drake fashion, when the dust started to settle, he kicked it right back up. Artificial intelligence has been a big discussion in his feud with Kendrick, and he has decided to use it to his advantage.

According to Complex, Drake’s new “Taylor Made Freestyle” uses AI Tupac and Snoop Dogg to taunt Kendrick for not responding to the 6 God.

“Kendrick, we need yea… the West Coast Savior…,” raps AI Tupac. “If you deal with this viciously You seem a little nervous about all the publicity F**k this Canadian light-skin… We need an undebated West Coast victory Call him a b*tch for me Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it’s gotta be true”

Nephew, what the f**k you really ’bout to do?” raps AI Snoop Dogg. “We passed you the torch at the House of Blues. And now you got to do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? I know you never been to jail, or wore jumpsuits and shower shoes Never shot nobody, never stabbed nobody Never did nothing violent to no one, it’s the homies that empower you But still, you gotta show this f**king owl who’s boss on the West Now’s a time to really make a power move.”

Based on the song, the Canadian thinks Kendrick is letting the West Coast down and Drake rapped about it in his own verse.

High up in the sky like I’m Howard Hughes The first one really only took me an hour or two The next one is really ’bout to bring out the coward in you But now we gotta wait a f**king week ’cause Taylor Swift is the your new Top And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud She Taylor made your schedule with Ant, you outta the loop Hate all you corporate industry puppets I’m not in the mood I love it when you n***as talk loose like I’m not in the room Since “Like That” your tone changed a little, you not as enthused How are you not in the booth?

Elsewhere in the track, questions Kendrick’s location and says that he waited so long to respond that Taylor Swift’s album has been released and it’ll affect their listens.

Yeah, shoutout to Taylor Swift Biggest gangster in the music game right now You know, I moved my album when she dropped I said that already You know she ’bout to milli’ run through ’em, milly rock on your head top She got the whole pgLang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge Y’all boys quiet for the weekend, like Dot, I know you’re in that NY apartment, you struggling right now in the notepad doing lyrical gymnastics, my boy youuu better have a motherf**ing quintuple entendre on that s**t Some s**t I don’t even understand, like That s**t better be crazy, we waitin’ on you

People on social media are wondering if Drake has inside intel on the situation that’s making him overly confident. Maybe Drizzy’s trying to redeem himself after his tift with Pusha T.

Listen to “Taylor Made Freestyle” below.