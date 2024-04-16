After releasing “Push Ups” Drake has grown impatient for a response and he’s started trolling Metro Boomin on the internet and in real life.
Over the weekend, Drake finally released his response to Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. On “Push Ups” Drake addresses everyone who joined the dio in slandering his name and paints himself as the victim.
Now the always-petty rapper is taking things to a shady level and according to Complex, is trolling Metro Boomin in his hometown.
On Monday, Drake posted a deep fake video of Metro Boomin as Nick Cannon from the movie “Drumline” as a call back to his bars directed at Metro on “Push Ups.”
“Metro, shut your ho-a** up and make some drums, n***a”- Drake raps on the track.
Metro didn’t react to Drake’s trolling Instagram stories, but on Sunday he performed the Drake diss “Like That” at Coachella with Nav.
Not one to be outdone, Drake hired a drumline to perform outside Atlanta’s premier strip club, Magic City.
Things didn’t stop there, however, when the 6 God woke up on Tuesday morning he continued to poke fun at Metro by posting a Spanish version of his lyrics “Metro shut yo hoe a** up” complete with dancers jamming to the beat.
Hopefully, someone responds to Drake soon so we can move past memes and get back to the music.
Hey Kendrick, where are you at?
