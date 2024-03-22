Bossip Video

Damn, it’s “Like That”?

Kendrick Lamar has some strong opinions on Drake and J. Cole and he’s making that clear on a new track.

Metro Boomin and Future finally delivered the first installment of their long-awaited collaborative project, We Don’t Trust You. And leading up to the project, social media assumed Drake was the person “they didn’t trust.”

As it turns out; the assumptions were right.

Fans speculated that Future sent subliminal shots Drake’s way on the track “Like That,” but Kendrick Lamar went after Drake and his light-skinned brother, J. Cole, directly.

Kendrick, Drake and J. Cole have been called the “big three” of rap, but according to Kendrick, that’s inaccurate because he has the top spot and the two others aren’t on his level.

On “Like That” Kendrick empties his first clip on J. Cole for the audacity to link up with Drake and mention his name on their single, “First Person Shooter.”

As he reloads, he turns his attention to Drake and all his Michael Jackson chatter from the same record. Perhaps his best wordplay in years comes with a stern reminder to Drake that Prince outlived Michael Jackson.

Kendrick clearly thinks he’s Prince when it comes to him and Drizzy.

Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD,” raps Kendrick. “Motherf-ck the Big 3, n***a, it’s just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I’m really like that/ And your best work is a light pack/ N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack.”

Kendrick also referenced Drake’s latest release, For All The Dogs, and promised the Canadian’s demise. This is a rather tall task, but a blind man could see the bait from a mile away.

“N***a, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ that’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

His diss comes after Drake hinted on his track, “Stories About My Brother,” that Kendrick was “not like Kobe Bryant” and wouldn’t be remembered like the NBA legend.

“Wait on whoever to say whatever, they quiet as f**k /The city don’t love you like that and they fryin’ you up /I can’t wait for the day that you choose to retire your stuff /Takin’ off the sneakers ’cause you tired of tyin’ ’em up /That one day you wake up and tell ’em “Enough is enough” /That’s how you gon’ find out you not Kobe Bryant to us /Man, you not Kobe Bryant to us, at all”

This isn’t the last of the subliminal disses between Drake, Kendrick and J. Cole. So now we’ll have to wait and see who responds.

You can listen to Metro Boomin, Future and Kung Fu Kenny on “Like That” below.