Offset became entangled in a money-throwing scuffle inside a popular NYC strip club that ended with him jumping off stage.

When it comes to rappers who have lived their raps, Offset is in the top 10 of that list. And while we can give him credit for his growth in recent years, the rapper is still not the one for silly games.

According to XXL, the North Atlanta rapper had to remind people of this inside the Starlets strip club in the early hours of April 21.

Footage has been released of Offset getting into a money-throwing war with an unknown party. In the video, as Offset turns his back you can see people deliberately trying to hit him with money. Set then turns around and delivers his signature crowd drive mixed with a falcon punch.

In 2014 when Offset was released from jail and finally joined Takeoff and Quavo on the road, he was seen jumping off the stage with a Falcon punch after a fan got unruly, and the memes and lore still live on to this day.

If you’ve never seen the video, please do yourself a favor and watch it below.