Offset was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and opened up about quitting Lean to better his relationships.

Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast has dominated the year and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Many people have knocked Shannon by questioning his journalism skills but it’s also what makes the podcast great. Guests get to talk without interruption and that’s when the magic happens.

According to Complex, Offset was Sharpe’s latest guest and the two discussed a number of things including a possible Migos reunion, lean addiction, and most importantly; Shannon’s tight pants.

As soon as the interview started Offset wasted no time questioning Sharpe’s style.

“You got to, bro.” said Offset suggesting that the Hall of Famer stop wearing tight pants. “I ain’t been letting them change me, man,” replied Sharpe. “It ain’t about that, bruh, it’s just you big,” Offset replied. “You too big for that!”

Later in the podcast, the gentlemen had a serious discussion about Offset’s former lean addiction before he got clean. Shannon questioned if health issues prompted the rapper’s lifestyle change but Offset actually attributed it to his mother.

“I didn’t have no health issues it was bothering my relationships know what I mean? My family. Like I hated that my mom would say just sometimes ‘I don’t feel like I’m talking to my son.’ That hurt, you can’t keep saying it but so many times.” said Offset. “I can genuinely see it in her eyes, when she said it or when I would be right there high and peep her looking at me and she’d try to look off.” Set continued. “I knew I was disappointing my momma and my family. And it’s the greatest thing I did bro. I ain’t gone lie I got a clear mindset because it have you like aggravated a little bit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset said that his July BET Awards performance with Quavo helped both of them on their healing journey.

You can watch the full episode of Club Shay Shay with Offset below.