Bossip Video

Jill Scott took to X with her thoughts on Chris Brown, calling him “exceptional” before getting dragged by her followers to the Ankhty abyss. Some even suggested that maybe she could “just be silent” on the topic amid her comparing Chris to her mom’s violent ex who was skilled at laying down concrete.

Over the weekend, the singer got into a heated back and forth with some of her fans after she publicly applauded Chris Brown on his singing, dancing, and rapping abilities in the wake of his vicious Quavo diss.

@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT?” Scott tweeted on Sunday morning. “Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional ðŸ”¥. There’s nothing to debate.”

Unfortunately for her, many people think there is something to debate, bringing up Brown’s past of repeatedly abusing women (among many other assault and violence-related charges over the years).

One fan responded by saying that Brown’s victims would probably disagree, leading Scott to share a story about her mother’s ex-husband who was so good at laying foundation his victims supposedly couldn’t help but give him props.

“I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city,” she tweeted. “What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”

When another fan asked her what this meant, Jill explained, “It means that even he had something to offer. He was sick/hurt and did cruel things. I forgave him because of his trauma. Did I forget? Never. So I try my best to choose better. I’ve failed a few times but not in that abusive area.”

In response to another follower who insisted Brown has too many domestic abuse charges to look past, Scott explained, “I’m not here to fight anyone else’s battles. If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Therapy for every damn body.”

The 52-year-old ended up conversing with a lot of her followers about this topic, insisting years of therapy and going through things herself have made her “compassionate for other human beings.”

Ultimately, it looks like Ankhty Jill is read to move on from the topic.