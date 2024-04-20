Bossip Video

Bhris Brown is out for blood!

The beef between Chris Brown and Quavo is heating up, thanks to a vicious diss from Chris alleging he had an “Icy Grl” affair with Saweetie while she was with the rapper. Not only that, but Breezy also dropped a lethal line about fans wishing that Quavo was dead instead of his late nephew, Takeoff.

Early Saturday, Breezy dropped “Weakest Link” in response to Quavo’s track “Tender” where he taunted Chris for dissing him over Karrueche.

In the Migos’ song, he brought up Chris’ history of domestic violence and alleged that the singer “must be” on drugs.

“You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the b***h phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” Quavo rapped on the song that features the ad-lib; “Don’t beat her up.”

Clearly catching the shade, Chris Brown went for the jugular on “Weakest Link” and alleged that he hooked up with Quavo’s ex Saweetie while they were still in a relationship.

“What’s all that boss s***you talkin’? You ain’t no huncho, n***a,” raps Chris. “You the weakest link outta yo’ clique, let’s keep it a hundo, n***a. You f****d my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f***, lil n****/‘Cause I f****d yo’ ex when you were still with her, b**** I’m up, lil n****/They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s***/ Don’t let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that s***/I had her fiending ’bout that d*** there’s something sweet about that s***/I got some tea up out that b****, but I ain’t go speak about that s***.”

He also alleged that in those viral photos of him sitting beside Quavo in January at Parish Fashion Week, he wanted to fight the Migo and “break him in half”…

and brought up the viral elevator fight footage of Saweetie and Quavo.

“I’ll put a Migo on a ventilator/Stop talkin’ ’bout beating girls/You was beating b*tches on the elevator, we seen the tapes, that’s devastating/You doing bad, you a b*tch and yo music trash/Fashion Week they sat me next to yo lame a*s I was truly mad/All I kept thinking ’bout was breaking yo face but I gave you a pass/You lucky I ain’t wanna f*ck the money up, boy I would’ve broke you in half!”

That’s not all, however, elsewhere in the track Chris who repped his alleged Bloods gang affiliation said that fans wish that Quavo was dead instead of Takeoff who was murdered in November 2022.

“R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect,/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead/You trippin’, Chris, don’t say that, don’t lose your head!”

Play

As you can imagine, the Internet is in shambles with reactions and X users are anticipating a Quavo response.

What do YOU think about Chris Brown’s vicious “Weakest Link” Quavo diss?