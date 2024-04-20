Bhris Brown is out for blood!
The beef between Chris Brown and Quavo is heating up, thanks to a vicious diss from Chris alleging he had an “Icy Grl” affair with Saweetie while she was with the rapper. Not only that, but Breezy also dropped a lethal line about fans wishing that Quavo was dead instead of his late nephew, Takeoff.
Early Saturday, Breezy dropped “Weakest Link” in response to Quavo’s track “Tender” where he taunted Chris for dissing him over Karrueche.
In the Migos’ song, he brought up Chris’ history of domestic violence and alleged that the singer “must be” on drugs.
“You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the b***h phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” Quavo rapped on the song that features the ad-lib; “Don’t beat her up.”
Clearly catching the shade, Chris Brown went for the jugular on “Weakest Link” and alleged that he hooked up with Quavo’s ex Saweetie while they were still in a relationship.
“What’s all that boss s***you talkin’? You ain’t no huncho, n***a,” raps Chris. “You the weakest link outta yo’ clique, let’s keep it a hundo, n***a. You f****d my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f***, lil n****/‘Cause I f****d yo’ ex when you were still with her, b**** I’m up, lil n****/They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s***/ Don’t let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that s***/I had her fiending ’bout that d*** there’s something sweet about that s***/I got some tea up out that b****, but I ain’t go speak about that s***.”
He also alleged that in those viral photos of him sitting beside Quavo in January at Parish Fashion Week, he wanted to fight the Migo and “break him in half”…
and brought up the viral elevator fight footage of Saweetie and Quavo.
“I’ll put a Migo on a ventilator/Stop talkin’ ’bout beating girls/You was beating b*tches on the elevator, we seen the tapes, that’s devastating/You doing bad, you a b*tch and yo music trash/Fashion Week they sat me next to yo lame a*s I was truly mad/All I kept thinking ’bout was breaking yo face but I gave you a pass/You lucky I ain’t wanna f*ck the money up, boy I would’ve broke you in half!”
That’s not all, however, elsewhere in the track Chris who repped his alleged Bloods gang affiliation said that fans wish that Quavo was dead instead of Takeoff who was murdered in November 2022.
“R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect,/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead/You trippin’, Chris, don’t say that, don’t lose your head!”
As you can imagine, the Internet is in shambles with reactions and X users are anticipating a Quavo response.
What do YOU think about Chris Brown’s vicious “Weakest Link” Quavo diss?
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.