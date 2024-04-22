Bossip Video

NBA star Jalen Green is getting closer and closer to becoming a first-time father.

It seems like Draya Michele and Jalen Green are finally going public with their relationship prior to welcoming their first child together.

The pair threw a baby shower on Sunday, April 21, at which they rocked coordinating red outfits to go with the cherry-themed event to mark the impending arrival of their baby girl.

The 39-year-old revealed that she was 32 weeks pregnant last week, so her due date is quickly approaching. She is already a mother to two boys: 21-year-old Kniko and Jru, 7. This will be Green’s first child, although there have been allegations that the 22-year-old is expecting two more with different women.

While rumors of their romance have been circulating since last summer, this serves as the first, real confirmation of their relationship. Prior to their joint baby shower, which featured signage that had both of their names on it, the only confirmation that Green was the father of Draya’s baby-to-be was Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma tagging him on Instagram and congratulating Jalen following Michele’s pregnancy announcement.

Despite rumors of overlapping pregnancies, on Jalen’s part, Draya doesn’t seem too fazed by what’s going on on social media.

The model posted to her Instagram Story last month to reveal what keeps her up at night—and it’s not any of the rumors surrounding her relationship, it’s breastfeeding videos.

Michele listed the possible problems that could arise when trying to breastfeed her baby girl before adding, “Other than that, I am top 5 happiest I have ever been in my life.”

As reported by SportsKeeda, she went on to clarify, “Top 3 actually.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their impending bundle of joy!