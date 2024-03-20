Bossip Video

Draya Michele’s rumored baby daddy Jalen Green is seemingly opening up about becoming a dad which would mark his first public acknowledgment of fatherhood amid Draya’s pregnancy announcement.

The 22-year-old Houston Rockets star has been on a six-game winning streak ever since the Mint Swim founder dropped the news about her bun in the oven. On March 19, Green broke a new career-high, helping the Rockets to defeat the Wizards 137 to 114 on Tuesday, according to Rockets Wire. He scored 42 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists during the intense game.

During a chat with sideline reporter, Vanessa Richards, after the showdown, the NBA star opened up about the “motivation” behind his impressive court skills.

“Since All-Star break you have been explosive. What is motivating you?” Richards opined, to which Green replied; “My family, my baby.”

The shooting guard did not mention Michele’s name or if she is the lucky lady carrying his forthcoming bundle of joy, but netizens on X, formerly Twitter, had a field day about the young baller seemingly expecting a child with the 39-year-old model.

Some applauded the soon-to-be father for working hard to support his burgeoning family with his alleged baby mama, and many wondered if impending fatherhood contributed to his current hot winning streak.

Draya Michele Previously Gave Fans A Pregnancy Update

A few days before Green’s interview, Michele took to her Instagram Story to give fans an update about her pregnancy on March 14. The Basketball Wives alum said she was feeling “heavy” and “struggling to breathe” amid her pregnancy. She did not provide the reason for her rough symptoms.

“I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans. Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe.”

Neither Michele nor Green have confirmed whether they’re in a relationship or expecting a baby girl together. However, observant fans are convinced that the duo is indeed romantically involved.

When Michele took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy earlier this month, Washington Wizards star, Kyle Kuzma, seemingly confirmed that the duo were together.

“It’s up familyyyy @jalen @drayamichle,” Kuzma penned in the comments.

Are Draya and Jalen together?

Internet detectives claimed they spotted Michele’s baby bump in January when she attended a Rockets game wearing oversized denim overalls. Dating rumors between the pair sparked again when fans spotted a tattoo of the model’s name on Green.

Additionally, some observant social media users noticed Michele’s hand and a pair of black-and-white Adidas sneakers in the background of the NBA star’s birthday post in February. Interestingly, Michele had also posted pictures on her Instagram that same day, wearing the same sneakers and sporting identical nails as seen in Green’s post.

This will be Green’s first child. Michele is already a proud mom to her 21-year-old son Kniko, who is one year younger than the baller. She also has a 7-year-old son named Jru, who she shares with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

Dang! Do you think Draya and Jalen are really welcoming a baby girl together?