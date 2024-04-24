Bossip Video

Vanessa Williams continues to WOW us!

Photobook Magazine’s co-owner and creative director, Mike Ruiz, captured the strength and timeless beauty of Vanessa Williams for the cover of the magazine’s May issue, being released April 25th pegged to the release of Vanessa Williams’ new music single “Legs” and its video, directed by Ruiz.

“For the cover of the magazine, hair stylist to the stars, Chuckie Amos, and I wanted to draw on cultural elements and bring them to life,” explains Ruiz. “The images inside of the magazine were intended to show a range of looks and characters that Vanessa can effortlessly embody.” “This next wave of Vanessa Williams promises to be the best of her career: physically, creatively and professionally,” Ruiz continues. He calls her new music single “an uplifting dance track that will have pop cultural relevance for a long time to come.”

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Legs” video below:

We’re super excited for Vanessa Williams’ latest chapter — especially since this album is coming out on her very own label Mellian Music. Talk about talented. She’s a boss and a triple threat.

She also sweetly sang Mike Ruiz’s praises about their latest collaboration.

“The insanely talented Mike Ruiz has not only been a dear friend for years but his talented creations have been evident in much of my career,” says Ms. Williams. “Mike shot my book cover for You Have No Idea, plus publicity shots, magazine features, directed videos and most importantly, he has directed my latest single video, ‘Legs’. So proud that we still are going strong together!”

The pair met in 2008 when Ruiz was commissioned to shoot the celebrated singer, actress, model, producer, and dancer for the cover of USA Weekend.

“I was so nervous because not only is Vanessa Williams a legend and an icon but I couldn’t get Wilhelmina Slater (Williams’ character in the TV series, Ugly Betty) out of my head,” Ruiz, whose own list of credits is impressive, explains.

In addition to heading Photobook Magazine, Ruiz is the creative director and principal photographer for multiple versions of L’Officiel Fashion Book. His celebrity photo clients include Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto, Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kardashian West and Nicki Minaj among others.

Vanessa Williams’ “Legs” releases April 26. It is available for pre-order now at https://lnk.to/veXK. Mike Ruiz’s varied and colorful portfolio of celebrity and fashion photography can be viewed at www.mikeruiz.com.

Follow Mike Ruiz on Instagram at @mikeruizone, TikTok at @mikeruiz86, and on X at @mikeruiz1.