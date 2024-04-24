Bossip Video

Amanda Seales was the latest guest to appear on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and her interview is already breaking the Internet.

During her conversation with Sharpe, Seales opened up about everything from her upbringing as a child actor, to her present career and feeling like she’s being shunned in Hollywood. While recalling her childhood memories working for Disney and Nickelodeon, she revealed that her experiences were different from those depicted in the Quiet on Set documentary, though she did face racism from other children.

BlackAmericaWeb reports that in the interview, Seales delves into her recent Autism diagnosis, also discussing the challenges she has faced due to certain misconceptions about her personality.

“When all of this started ballooning out of nowhere – people were saying, ‘You’re unlikeable and you’re a bully’ – no, not you’re a bully – you’re being bullied and these were things…these were tropes that have been associated with me before,” she said during the episode. “But, I’m in a new level of visibility at this juncture and you get people saying things like, ‘You are difficult, you are mean, you are nasty’…and you know that you’re none of these things,” Seales continued.

The comedian and actress also opened up about the backlash women’s basketball star Angel Reese received for her post-game interview after LSU’s NCAA tournament loss.

During her emotional interview, Reese revealed that she has been sexualized and received death threats throughout her time in the spotlight. Emmanuel Acho’s response to the interview garnered a lot of backlash, saying on Speak, “Angel Reese, you can’t be the big bad wolf and then kind of cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog…Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L, and, Angel Reese, you’re self-proclaimed to be the villain.”

As previously reported we called out his “weak link think”, and on Club Shay Shay, Amanda responded to Acho’s comments, calling them “disgusting.”

“She is a young person do you know how disgusting that is and that cornball a** n**** who loves to make himself look like the white people savor,” Seales said. “Come talk to me white people I’m the black guy that’s nice. Cut it out it’s ridiculous.”

Check out Amanda Seales’ full interview on Club Shay Shay down below: