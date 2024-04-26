Bossip Video

Have you been waching WE tv’s new reality series, The Barnes Bunch, airing on Fridays at 10pm ET on WE tv?

We’re excited to share an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s episode featuring Anansa Sims and her mom, supermodel Beverly Johnson. In the clip Anansa talks about how exhausted she was after their photoshoot. As the pair reminisce about how much Beverly was working during Anansa’s childhood, it turns out that Anansa is considering walking away from her career.

Check out the clip below:

We love watching this beautiful mother/daughter duo together and can completely relate to what Anansa is considering. What would you do if you were in her shoes?

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode:

In “Co-Parenting, Co-problems,” Matt juggles his growing business empire and spending time with his family. The twins’ birthday approaches, triggering Anansa as she debates how to celebrate them without upsetting their mom. Matt gives Carter and Isaiah a full-court press sex talk.

ABOUT THE BARNES BUNCH:

Fresh off their engagement last year, the season features Matt and Anansa’s extensive planning of their engagement party. However, in the premiere episode, Matt reveals shocking information to Anansa at couples therapy, making her recall old relationship troubles. Beverly convinces Anansa to join her at a modeling shoot celebrating the 50th anniversary of her history-making Vogue Cover, but Anansa’s responsibilities as a mother makes it difficult. Will the ‘bad boy of basketball’ finally settle down? And, can this dynamic duo maintain their sanity while juggling the kids, busy careers and potentially another baby?

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch Friday at 10pm ET on WE tv