When The Barnes Bunch premieres Friday, April 19, we’ll have a chance to watch supermodel Beverly Johnson, aka “Softa,” in her role as a grandmother to daughter Anansa Sims’ kids.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming premiere episode of The Barnes Bunch, featuring Johnson in Softa mode, caring for the kids by cooking up something special in the kitchen.

Check it out below:

We’re not sure what we were expecting but we definitely weren’t expecting that! Poor kiddos just wanted some DoorDash. But at least they have one of the most beautiful grandmothers in the world, right?!

Here’s more about The Barnes Bunch:

Also starring NBA Champion and Podcaster Matt Barnes and reality star Anansa Sims, fiancés Matt and Anansa are incredibly active and supportive parents of a blended family of six kids, and they are often aided by Sims’ mother, supermodel, New York Times Bestselling author, and “Softa” to her grandkids, Beverly Johnson. They confront the challenge of conquering their complex history to forge a future together and build a lasting union. The stakes are even higher as they navigate co-parenting, family dynamics, fame, and their growing empire. Fresh off their engagement last year, the season features Matt and Anansa’s extensive planning of their engagement party. However, in the premiere episode, Matt reveals shocking information to Anansa at couples therapy, making her recall old relationship troubles. Beverly convinces Anansa to join her at a modeling shoot celebrating the 50th anniversary of her history-making Vogue Cover, but Anansa’s responsibilities as a mother makes it difficult. Will the ‘bad boy of basketball’ finally settle down? And can this dynamic duo maintain their sanity while juggling the kids, busy careers and potentially another baby?

The Barnes Bunch will premiere on Friday, April 19 at 10pm ET with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday.