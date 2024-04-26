Bossip Video

Following a mishap during his weekend two Coachella set, Kid Cudi is canceling his tour to rehab his foot injury.

Coachella season has officially passed and while some are just now recovering from the fun, Kid Cudi is just beginning his recovery journey. During his weekend two set at the fest, he slipped while attempting to jump off the stage and everything was downhill from there.

In the video above you can just how hard he hit the ground following his slip and it was clear that it wasn’t something he could walk off.

According to TMZ, the Cleveland rapper has now canceled his upcoming INSANO tour dates following his nasty fall so he can get surgery and heal.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” he said in an X post. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon.”

Hopefully, it doesn’t take Cudi too long to recover but we know the rager won’t take kindly to sitting around while healing. If you’re bummed about the tour cancellation, you can at least catch him in the Knuckles series currently streaming on Paramount+.

We also predict that Cudi will find a new way to connect with his finds while resting, perhaps streaming.