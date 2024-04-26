Bossip Video

A star-studded parody comedy was recently celebrated in New York.

On Tuesday, Not Another Church Movie starring the likes of Vivica A. Fox, Jamie Foxx, Kyla Pratt, Tisha Campbell, Mickey Rourke, and Jasmine Guy was screened at the Tribeca Screening Room.

Attendees mixed and mingled before watching the movie that tells the story of Taylor Pherry and his hilariously holy mission from God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community.

Seen on the scene was Vivica A. Fox who posed for pics with stylist Ty Hunter…

Kevin Daniels who plays Taylor Pherry…

as well as co-stars Luc Ashley, Toshia Caitlyn Galligan, and producer James Michael Cummings…

and Frederick Anderson and Phillip Bloch.

In addition to the screening several of the stars went on a press run including Vivica A. Fox and Kevin Daniels who made stops at Slutty Vegan…

Hoda and Jenna…

the Deja Vu Show…

and Pix11 Morning News.

About Not A Church Movie

A press release reports that Not Another Church Movie “parodies the wildest moments in pop culture church antics with a no-holds-barred assault on recent church-themed films.”

Hoprah Windfall, fretting as her ratings plummet because her talk show and audience need some new blood, calls on God and demands His help. God and his angels decide there’s no better choice to replace her with than the hardest working man in the world, Taylor Pherry. But when the Devil overhears this, he comes up with a fiendish plan of his own to disrupt the whole ordeal. While Taylor prepares for one of his many jobs that mostly entail helping his dysfunctional but lovable family through their trials and tribulations, God appears and orders him to help Hoprah accomplish her mission, by writing a movie. By looking at the crazy women in his life he finds the very substance of the storylines for his screenplay! NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE, the next great parody comedy, is a wild ride through the fabulous world of the ambitious Taylor Pherry and his holy mission from God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. A Monty the Dog Production directed by Johnny Mack (Wild ‘N Out) and City on a Hill actor James Michael Cummings, from a script by Mack, produced by Cummings, Jim Cardwell, Paul Saleba and executive produced by Valerie McCaffrey.

Play

Not Another Church Movie is only in theaters on May 10; will YOU be watching?