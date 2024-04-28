Bossip Video

The queen of switching it up is back! As a surprise to many fans, Rihanna stunned as a honey blonde bombshell at her latest Fenty Beauty event. Though the superstar has worn blonde hair before, this time, she channels an older and more mature RihRih.

Singer-turned-beauty mogul Rihanna has long been a fashion, beauty, and hair trendsetter. In the early 2010s, she had millennials rocking half-shaved hairstyles and asymmetrical bobs. Although she is no longer a free-spirited 20-something, she is still finding a way to reinvent her look elegantly.

The mother of two curated a monochromatic look using just two clothing items. To match her undertones, Rihanna sported blonde hair. She complimented the hair with a golden-yellow strapless straight-line dress. To finish off the look, she added strappy nude heels.

The golden outfit was the perfect addition to the launch of her newest Fenty Beauty product.

What Is Fenty Beauty’s New Product?

Launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty has been a makeup staple for over five years. The beauty line continuously releases innovative products, often influencing the entire makeup industry. At the most recent launch on April 26, 2024, Fenty Beauty released Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, according to HelloBeautiful. This foundation serves a combination of the popular Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer. Consumers will experience the long-wear benefits of the foundation and the sunkissed glow of the glow enhancer all in on.

Fenty Beauty released a statement regarding making the new Soft’lit foundation. “We spent a long time perfecting the formula for Soft’Lit. To get that perfect amount of luminosity that’s not too greasy, we needed to make sure that the formula not only delivered the right amount of coverage, but delivered skin-enhancing ingredients to brighten and hydrate and mimic the beauty of skin. We created that special level of radiance mixed with the high-performance wear Fenty Beauty foundation is known for,” the company announced.

Congratulations to Rihanna and Fenty Beauty on the new product line!