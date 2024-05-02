Bossip Video

After leading the South Carolina women’s basketball team to its third national championship, beloved Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley celebrated the big win at Walt Disney World Resort where she enjoyed signature attractions and took part in a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom.

Staley, who became the highest-paid Black women’s coach back in 2021, waved at fans while riding atop a parade float with her fellow South Carolina assistant coaches and a hoops-ready Minnie Mouse at Magic Kingdom.

Related Stories Stephen Jackson Blasts Gayle King For ‘Demeaning’ Dawn Staley In Interview About South Carolina Championship

With a record of 109-3 over the past three seasons, the 6-time WNBA All-Star couldn’t help but coach up Minnie Mouse who showed up ready to hoop in her own pink basketball uniform.

As one of the buzziest names in sports, it was only right for Staley to announce that she was “Going to Disney World!” after finishing her “fairytale” season with a championship.

For nearly 40 years, players have gleefully declared they’re going to the magical destination after winning a championship in a timeless tradition that started when the New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 1987.

This time around, it was Coach Staley enjoying the parks while rumors swirled about her potentially interviewing for the vacant Charlotte Hornets head coaching job.

While it’s intriguing to imagine Staley leading a professional men’s franchise, it doesn’t appear likely based on comments she made during an interview with the Wes & Walker show on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ in Charlotte.

“My passion has always been young people,” said Staley who revealed she has no interest coaching professional basketball in the interview, per The State. “I consider myself a ‘dream merchant’ for my players. And I really feel like this is my calling.”

At some point, we expect her to make the leap to the NBA but, until then, we’ll continue watching her make magic at South Carolina.