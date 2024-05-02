Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar has set Hip-Hop, the internet, podcasts, and radio shows ablaze via his scathing new Drake diss “euphoria” and the buzz about the barbed bars has even reached levels far beyond the arena of rap music.

Last night, sports fans were treated to a steady dose of Mr. Morale’s lyrical stylings with both “Like That” and “euphoria” playing during commercial breaks on TNT’s broadcast of the NBA playoffs.

It should also be mentioned that Kendrick’s bars have taken the culinary world by storm as well. Toronto restaurant New Ho King was name-checked in “euphoria” and the owner says that talk of his eatery has blown up overnight with thousands of people leaving 5-star reviews and mentioning the song.

This morning, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club weighed in on the track and offered their perspective on how Kendrick approached his long awaited response.

Where do you stand on the beef? Do you want more? Are you over it? Do you want Drake and Kendrick to go one more round before you decide the “winner?” Fill up the comment section with your arguments and vitriol. We can’t wait to read it.