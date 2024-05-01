Bossip Video

Drake has entered the chat and he’s pettily responding to Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” diss with a “10 Things I Hate About You” clip.

Kendrick Lamar has returned and is back outside with his hate for Drake shining on his diss track “Euphoria.”

As previously reported, Mr. Duckworth kept it so real that he admitted he’s just a hater when it comes to the 6 God whose “walk” and “talk” he can’t stand. After blasting the rapper as a “scam artist” and fueling plastic surgery allegations, he also said he prefers the singing Drake over the “fake tough guy” the Toronto rapper purports to be.

For the most part, Kendrick didn’t get too crazy with Drake and even hinted the back-and-forth was just a good ole sparring match. Somehow telling the bi-racial rapper he doesn’t know anything about raising a son is supposed to be taken lightly.

Play

According to HotNewHipHop, DJ Akademiks’ live breakdown of “Euphoria” reached Drake’s desk while he was still streaming.

Play

Drake allegedly messaged Ak about the song and didn’t seem too impressed by what he heard compared to what he is about to release.

“I was super impressed by it,” Ak told viewers before revealing his private convo with Drake. “He literally said, ‘If you think this is fire you have no idea what I got coming,'” Ak then revealed Drizzy ‘s previous cryptic message that stated “I’m energized by the elimination of Drake… See you soon.”

Rumors suggest Drizzy has a song titled “Hi Whitney” referencing Kendrick’s wife lined up as a response. Throughout Kendrick’s diss, he reminded the Canadian to keep it cute but it seems things will become ugly very soon.

In the meantime, Drake has taken to Instagram to troll Kendrick with a clip from Julia Stiles’ 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You. In it, the actress lists alllll the things she dislikes about the late Heath Ledger’s character.

“I hate the way you talk to me and the way you cut your hair/I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare/I hate your big dumb combat boots and the way you read my mind/I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme,” she says.

Drake posted the clip with a wink and a broken heart emoji as a nod to just how unbothered he is by Kendrick.

What do YOU think about Drake “Ten Things I Hate About You” trolling Kendrick Lamar?