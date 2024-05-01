*clutches pearls*

After several days of loud silence, Kendrick Lamar finally clapped back at Drake’s “Push Ups” diss with scathing diss track “Euphoria” where he listed every single reason why he HATES the Canadian hitmaker–yikes!

On the long-awaited diss track that features several different voices and beat changes, K. Dot unleashes an endless flurry of body blows that grew more vicious by the minute.

Drake: it's been 17 days big dawg lol Kendrick Lamar: pic.twitter.com/u7jdLuontm — league (@itsleague) April 30, 2024

“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks/not about who the greatest It’s always been about love and hate/now let me say I’m the biggest hater I hate the way that you walk /the way that you talk I hate the way that you dress”

Over the course of the nearly 7-minute song, Kendrick dissed everything you can diss about Drake, including his fake tough stories and alleged plastic surgery.

Drake: *breaths* Kendrick on a Tuesday: 🗣️you a b*tch

🗣️you cant dress

🗣️your abs fake

🗣️Pac hates u

🗣️you a scammer

🗣️you not Black

🗣️you a deadbeat dad

🗣️you dont write ur raps

🗣️you a culture vulture

🗣️Im your biggest hater for LIFE

🗣️dont nobody like u

🗣️STOP SAYING N*GGA — Shanelle Genai’s YeeHaw Agenda✨ (@shanellegenai) April 30, 2024

“And notice, I said “We,” it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’ /How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough? /How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough /I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/ You gon’ make a nigga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’ /Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one /Let your core audience stomach that /Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”

At one point, Kendrick even expresses his disgust over Drake saying the n-word in songs in one of several petty moments on the track.

Kendrick when he heard Drake say the N word pic.twitter.com/xxjIFIpYSO — Slick Saban 🇵🇷🇨🇲 (@DanzW0rld) April 30, 2024

There’s also the devastating jab at Drake’s relationship with Sexyy Red and his alleged bad b*tch behavior.

Kendrick said “when I see you stand by Sexy Redd I believe you see 2 bad bitches. I believe you don’t like women, it’s real competition. You might pop ass with them” LMFAOOOOO — TY-RIN (@GothamCityGoon) April 30, 2024

Picking up where Pusha-T left off, Kendrick fired more shots at Drake’s parenting skills, reigniting the narrative that he’s a deadbeat father to his son, Adonis.

“Y’all think all of my life is rap? /That’s hoe s***, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Wakin’ them up, know nothin’ ’bout that /And tell ’em to pray, know nothin’ ’bout that /And givin’ ’em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin’ ’bout that /Teachin’ the most, and take all the discipline, listen man, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Speakin’ the truth and consider what God’s considerin’, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that”

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to the diss that’s trending across the whole entire internet.

“I’m the biggest hater— I hate the way you walk, the way that you talk, the way that you dress…” pic.twitter.com/szTzLi7lCg — Tristen J. Winger (@TristenJWinger) April 30, 2024

Who do you feel is winning the battle: Drake or Kendrick? How do you think J. Cole reacted to the track? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to Kendrick’s ‘Euphoria’ diss on the flip.