*clutches pearls*
After several days of loud silence, Kendrick Lamar finally clapped back at Drake’s “Push Ups” diss with scathing diss track “Euphoria” where he listed every single reason why he HATES the Canadian hitmaker–yikes!
Check it out below:
On the long-awaited diss track that features several different voices and beat changes, K. Dot unleashes an endless flurry of body blows that grew more vicious by the minute.
Drake: it's been 17 days big dawg lol
Kendrick Lamar: pic.twitter.com/u7jdLuontm
— league (@itsleague) April 30, 2024
“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks/not about who the greatest It’s always been about love and hate/now let me say I’m the biggest hater I hate the way that you walk /the way that you talk I hate the way that you dress”
Over the course of the nearly 7-minute song, Kendrick dissed everything you can diss about Drake, including his fake tough stories and alleged plastic surgery.
Drake: *breaths*
Kendrick on a Tuesday:
🗣️you a b*tch
🗣️you cant dress
🗣️your abs fake
🗣️Pac hates u
🗣️you a scammer
🗣️you not Black
🗣️you a deadbeat dad
🗣️you dont write ur raps
🗣️you a culture vulture
🗣️Im your biggest hater for LIFE
🗣️dont nobody like u
🗣️STOP SAYING N*GGA
— Shanelle Genai’s YeeHaw Agenda✨ (@shanellegenai) April 30, 2024
“And notice, I said “We,” it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’ /How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough? /How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough /I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/ You gon’ make a nigga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’ /Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one /Let your core audience stomach that /Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”
At one point, Kendrick even expresses his disgust over Drake saying the n-word in songs in one of several petty moments on the track.
Kendrick when he heard Drake say the N word pic.twitter.com/xxjIFIpYSO
— Slick Saban 🇵🇷🇨🇲 (@DanzW0rld) April 30, 2024
There’s also the devastating jab at Drake’s relationship with Sexyy Red and his alleged bad b*tch behavior.
Kendrick said “when I see you stand by Sexy Redd I believe you see 2 bad bitches. I believe you don’t like women, it’s real competition. You might pop ass with them” LMFAOOOOO
— TY-RIN (@GothamCityGoon) April 30, 2024
Picking up where Pusha-T left off, Kendrick fired more shots at Drake’s parenting skills, reigniting the narrative that he’s a deadbeat father to his son, Adonis.
“Y’all think all of my life is rap? /That’s hoe s***, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Wakin’ them up, know nothin’ ’bout that /And tell ’em to pray, know nothin’ ’bout that /And givin’ ’em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin’ ’bout that /Teachin’ the most, and take all the discipline, listen man, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Speakin’ the truth and consider what God’s considerin’, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that”
Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to the diss that’s trending across the whole entire internet.
“I’m the biggest hater— I hate the way you walk, the way that you talk, the way that you dress…” pic.twitter.com/szTzLi7lCg
— Tristen J. Winger (@TristenJWinger) April 30, 2024
Who do you feel is winning the battle: Drake or Kendrick? How do you think J. Cole reacted to the track? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to Kendrick’s ‘Euphoria’ diss on the flip.
Kendrick said this Drake when he around Sexyy Red pic.twitter.com/tloHyc1Les
— △⃒⃘⚜️ (@imsoshive_) April 30, 2024
“I’m the biggest hater— I hate the way you walk, the way that you talk, the way that you dress…” pic.twitter.com/szTzLi7lCg
— Tristen J. Winger (@TristenJWinger) April 30, 2024
Kendrick said Drake be out there with Big Sexyy like this 😕 pic.twitter.com/VFdFMD2FCV
— WeOutchea (@WeOutcheaAgain) April 30, 2024
Drake: it's been 17 days big dawg lol
Kendrick Lamar: pic.twitter.com/u7jdLuontm
— league (@itsleague) April 30, 2024
Pusha T listening to Kendrick diss. pic.twitter.com/q60ICoPOQA
— chef. (@WillFavored) April 30, 2024
Kendrick lamar said this was drake standing next to sexyy red pic.twitter.com/AuZQCT4AJY
— rєвєl víвєs🩸 (@fcckjulius) April 30, 2024
Continue Slideshow
“Why don’t you like Drake?”
Kendrick: pic.twitter.com/fw2adlRtS0
— AJ Foster (@AJFosterComedy) April 30, 2024
six minutes of… pic.twitter.com/S5FFeiiJSZ
— 🏁🃏 (@dexteritymerc) April 30, 2024
Summary of Kendrick Lamar’s diss to Drake 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T8DV5QVJoO
— Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) April 30, 2024
Lord drake finna have that lil Fenty 110 boy strapped to his chest like a Koala because kendrick mentioned fatherhood
— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) April 30, 2024
J Cole somewhere on that bike with the wind against his face feeling grateful.
Bless.
— Stella Beam (@ScottieBeam) April 30, 2024
For the record, I am a J. Cole biracial, not a Drake biracial. Gotta distinguish ourselves today 😂
— Madison McFerrin (@madmcferrin) April 30, 2024
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 30, 2024
Drake's team of ghost writers rushing to the studio after hearing Kendrick Lamar drop “Euphoria”pic.twitter.com/gn31lblBtV
— Taha (@tahaactually) April 30, 2024
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.