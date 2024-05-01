Bossip Video
*clutches pearls*

Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Joseph Okpako/WireImage

After several days of loud silence, Kendrick Lamar finally clapped back at Drake’s “Push Ups” diss with scathing diss track “Euphoria” where he listed every single reason why he HATES the Canadian hitmaker–yikes!

Check it out below:

On the long-awaited diss track that features several different voices and beat changes, K. Dot unleashes an endless flurry of body blows that grew more vicious by the minute.

“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks/not about who the greatest It’s always been about love and hate/now let me say I’m the biggest hater I hate the way that you walk /the way that you talk I hate the way that you dress”

Over the course of the nearly 7-minute song, Kendrick dissed everything you can diss about Drake, including his fake tough stories and alleged plastic surgery.

“And notice, I said “We,” it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’ /How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough? /How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough /I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/ You gon’ make a nigga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’ /Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one /Let your core audience stomach that /Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”

At one point, Kendrick even expresses his disgust over Drake saying the n-word in songs in one of several petty moments on the track.

There’s also the devastating jab at Drake’s relationship with Sexyy Red and his alleged bad b*tch behavior.

Picking up where Pusha-T left off, Kendrick fired more shots at Drake’s parenting skills, reigniting the narrative that he’s a deadbeat father to his son, Adonis.

“Y’all think all of my life is rap? /That’s hoe s***, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Wakin’ them up, know nothin’ ’bout that /And tell ’em to pray, know nothin’ ’bout that /And givin’ ’em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin’ ’bout that /Teachin’ the most, and take all the discipline, listen man, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Speakin’ the truth and consider what God’s considerin’, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that”

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to the diss that’s trending across the whole entire internet.

Who do you feel is winning the battle: Drake or Kendrick? How do you think J. Cole reacted to the track? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to Kendrick’s ‘Euphoria’ diss on the flip.

