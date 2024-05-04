Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian seemingly closed the door to her Barnum & Bailey baby daddy Tristan Thompson, but hinted that she’s open to dating women.

Fans have long worried about Khloé’s unlucky love life since almost reaching the “death do us part” part of marriage to Lamar Odom. Then they watched unserious serial inseminator Tristan drag her down to klown town. Now, the mom of two is joking that she might check the temperature for a dip in the lady pond.

Ok, Khloé! We’re not mad at it, and it sounds like the 39-year-old doesn’t mind the idea either.

Khloé Reacts To Comments That She “Should Be A Lesbian”

On X (formerly Twitter) a fan account posted a picture of the Good American founder looking dapper, suited, and booted. The caption said, “I still think Khloé should be a lesbian.”

While it seems like every detail of the reality star’s life was already broadcast, she gave us a surprising glimpse into her dating preferences. On Tuesday, she revealed that she hasn’t completely ruled it out, according to TMZ. It might be a matter of just meeting the right person, regardless of gender.

“Well, you never know what my future holds,” Khloé wrote, adding a free-spirited cartwheel emoji.

When another fan chimed in with a scissor-related gif, she responded with laughing emojis. After the on-again, off-again shenanigans with Tristan, Khloé can’t do much worse with another gender.

Switching (or at least expanding) teams worked out beautifully for celebs like Niecy Nash, Da Brat, and Brittney Griner finding love.

Before Khloé welcomed two children with her baby daddy, she was married to Lamar Odom. The retired NBA star confessed to cheating throughout most of the marriage, which lasted from 2009 to 2013. Khloé also supported Odom through struggles with addiction and serious health complications from substance abuse.

Even if True and Tatum’s mama wants to continue a roster of ballers, the WNBA is full of talent!

Fans will tune in to every up and down of Khloé’s next romantic rollercoasters whether she’s with another man or not.