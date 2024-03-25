Bossip Video

It’s bad enough that Tristan Thompson still hasn’t met his son Theo in two years, but baby mama Maralee Nichols says he still isn’t koughing up klown koins konsistently, either.

Tristan’s trifling tryst with Maralee Nichols conceived Theo while he dated Khloé Kardashian, but that doesn’t mean he can get away with denying daddy duties indefinitely. The Sun reports that Maralee Nichols filed paperwork accusing the NBA star of skipping child support payments between Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Tristan to pay $57,916.

Neither contentious co-parent responded to the publication’s request for comment, so it’s unclear whether the NBA star’s got $5 on it yet. Based on his offspring-allergic track record with non-Kardashians, Theo’s mom might be waiting a while.

Tristan and Maralee surreptitiously slept together starting in March 2021 as his “birthday surprise.” The gymfluencer says she’s been a single mother since she discovered the pregnancy shortly after. At the time, he and Khloé already shared their daughter True, 6, and had their son Tatum, 2, was on the way.

Tristan Thompson’s History As An Unbothered Non-Father

Tristan refused to accept being the baller baby daddy even after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit months later. The peen-proliferating pro player must’ve had a That’s So Raven psychic vision because his $75,000 ultimatum almost perfectly predicted her present predicament.

In a nasty exchange, he reportedly warned a pregnant Nichols she’s “completely wrong” if she thinks “this baby is gonna make you some money.”

“You won’t get nothing near [a one time $75K offer] with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month,” Thompson allegedly threatened via text according to Maralee.

Fast forward to 2024, and Tristan is indeed sitting on the sidelines, seemingly shirking the almost $10,000 monthly payments. In January, the NBA slapped Tristan with an unpaid 25-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Between the financial drought and Tristan caring for his brother Amari after their mother’s death, he’s been going through it. However, the 33-year-old is reportedly true to this deadbeat behavior, not new to it.

Even the chronic cheater’s first baby mama, Jordan Craig, complained in court about almost a quarter million dollars in unpaid child support. Hopefully, both Nichols and Craig can collect from the Cleveland Cavalier before he really does retire from the league.