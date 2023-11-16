Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian is giving Tristan Thompson props for owning up to all of the damage he caused with his repeated infidelity and konstant klowery.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and Tristan take a look back at their rollercoaster relationship. After going to therapy and working on himself, Thompson decided to apologize to members of Kardashian’s family, causing the Good American founder to praise all of the work he’s done on himself.

“Tristan has been doing a lot of therapy work and Tristan has been working on himself a lot. He wants to prove that he is a different person and I’m really not involved in these things,” Khloé said per PEOPLE citing the epiosde, adding that he’s taken steps to apologize to her and her family. “This is between him and each individual family member.”

Now that the baller has spent so much time working on bettering himself, Tristan went on to share that he’s finally in a place where he can “actually really see and own up to the mistakes I made.”

“To be honest, years ago, I don’t think I knew the damage that I’ve probably caused,” he confessed about his previous infidelities.

No matter how uncomfortable it might be to have these conversations with not only Khloé, but her family, Tristan recognizes the importance of speaking to everyone “whether they want to hear it or not” because it would make him “feel better” to express “my truth to them.”

“Most people want to run and hide from these situations and Tristan wants to walk straight into the storm and face it head on,” Khloé said to cameras. “And I commend him for that.”

Later on in the episode, Thompson went to Kylie Jenner’s house, where the two sat down to talk about their past drama and how Tristan’s cheating affected her, specifically.

“Everyone got affected differently but I think you were affected the most by the situation with losing a sister basically,” Tristan told Kylie. “You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection, you guys were like two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right, and wasn’t smart, made it tough for you and Khloé.” He continued, “It’s a hundred percent on me but I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f***ing idiot, and being young and stupid, I wanted to say I’m sorry again for that just because life is so short and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that.”

While Kylie was appreciative of Tristan’s apology, she ultimately thinks the separation was good for her and Jordyn, and reveals that the two of them are in a better place today.

“I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could’ve never imagined my life without her,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained. “We would’ve probably still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But you know, Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we’re good.”

During his conversation with Kourtney Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers player went on to explain why he cheats, insisting he doesn’t know how to love properly because of his childhood.

“I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also it really came down to not knowing how to love, because that’s the way I grew up,” Tristan shares. “What I saw from my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid when you see that, the trauma you have, because you can’t protect your mom because you’re so young and ’cause your mom tells you it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of a defense mechanism.”

Kardashian wasn’t as forgiving as her sister, ultimately telling Thompson: “I don’t think you deserve Khloé, or the actions that you’ve done are something she’s deserved.”