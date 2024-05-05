Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar spun the block on Drake again with his third diss track dissecting Drake’s alleged colonizing ways.

People often think that the weekend just wasn’t long enough, but in the world of rap beef, this has arguably been the longest weekend ever. From Friday to Sunday Kendrick Lamar has dropped multiple diss tracks upon Drake’s headtop effectively stealing the thunder from his “Family Matters” response.

As previously reported Kenny released “6:16 In LA” and right when Drake thought he was gaining traction with his response track, Kendrick slowed down his momentum with “Meet The Grahams.”

According to Complex, even with flawless back-to-back delivery, Kendrick still had more to get off his chest and he did so via his foot moving, Cali bounce track, “Not Like Us.”

In it, he alleges that Drake is a pedophile while throwing shots at members of Drake’s camp including Chubbs, Baka, and PartyNextDoor.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young /You better not ever go to cell block one To any b***h that talk to him and they in love /Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him /They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs /And Party at the party, playin’ with his nose now /And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? /Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles /Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f**k ’em up /Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I’ma do my stuff /Why you trollin’ like a b****h? Ain’t you tired? /Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor”

Kenny from Compton kept it very West Coast accusing Drake of liking minors over the hardest beat we’ve heard from DJ Mustard in quite some time.

Kendrick Delivers History Lesson On Colonization & How Drake Used That Strategy In Atlanta To Become A Star

A history lesson about colonization followed Kendrick’s pedophile allegation. According to the rapper, Drake colonized Atlanta and used ATL artists for his benefit.

“Once upon a time, all of us was in chains /Homie still doubled down callin’ us some slaves /Atlanta was the Mecca, buildin’ railroads and trains /Bear with me for a second, let me put y’all on game /The settlers was usin’ town folk to make ’em richer /Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda /You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance /Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge /You called Future when you didn’t see the club (Ayy, what?) /Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up (What?) /21 gave you false street cred /Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head (Ayy, what?) /Quavo said you can be from Northside (What?) /2 Chainz say you good, but he lied /You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars /No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin’ colonizer /The family matter, and the truth of the matter /It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar.”

Kendrick’s colonizer verse followed his promise on “Euphoria” to “tell the truth about Drake” if he uttered a lie about him, which he allegedly did on “Family Matters.”

For good measure, Kendrick ended the track with an “OV-HO” chant that is sure to stick around longer than this beef. Kendrick also shaded Drake with his cover art for the song that shows sex offender markers on top of Drake’s house.

Aubrey’s best bet is to grab that white flag or get in the booth immediately.

You can listen to “Not Like Us” below.