Kendrick Lamar warned he’d get back to Drake’s “Back To Back” behavior and kept his promise by dropping off another Drake diss, “6:16 in LA.”

When Drake dropped “Taylor Made Freestyle” he begged Kendrick Lamar to respond to his previous diss track “Push Ups.” And you know what they say; be careful what you wish for.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar delivered a couple of jabs on his first diss record “euphoria” where he questioned Drake’s blackness and parenting skills while hinting that another diss record was on the way.

“Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record? /Ho, what? You ain’t like that record? /’Back To Back,’ I like that record /I’ma get back to that, for the record /Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n****s? Y’all think all my life is rap? /That’s ho sh*t, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that.”

Kung Fu Kenny kept his word and spun the block Friday with “6:16 in LA.”

According to Billboard, the track’s name has several meanings as 6/16 is Father’s Day, 2Pac’s birthday, the burial date of Nicole Brown Simpson, the start of OJ’s trial, and the date Euphoria premiered on HBO.

The entire record is also Kendrick pulling a Drake on Drake himself as the track was produced by Taylor Swift’s producer Jack Antonoff and hints at someone from Drake’s OVO camp betraying him.

Kendrick raps:

“Have you ever thought that OVO is workin’ for me? /Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person /Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it /Can’t toosie slide up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface /Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose /It was fun until you started to put money in the streets /Then lost money ’cause they came back with no receipts /I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace.”

On “6:16 in L.A.” Kendrick alleged that Drake is paying people in an attempt to get dirt on him like he allegedly did Pusha T, but Kenny is a simple man and a homebody.

“If you were street-smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you /A hundred n****s that you got on salary /And twenty of ’em want you as a casualty /And one of them is actually next to you /And two of them is practically tired of your lifestyle /Just don’t got the audacity to tell you /But let me tell you some game ’cause I can see you, my lil’ homie /You playin’ dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya /You’re playin’ nerdy with Zack Bia and Twitter bots.”

The short diss track seeks to invoke paranoia within the OVO circle alleging Kendrick has compromised someone on Drake’s team. The rapper also claims that Drake and DJ Zack Bia are dirty propaganda pushers.

Rumors are now swirling that Drake was set to release a response last night but changed his mind after TDE-adjacent figures spoiled his release.

You can listen to “6:16 in LA” below.