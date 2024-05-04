Alert Aubrey’s angels, ASAP!

Drake dropped “Family Matters” airing out Kendrick Lamar’s alleged family drama only for Compton’s own to respond within minutes alleging that Drake has a secret daughter while apologizing to Drizzy’s family for having to deal with the alleged OVO Ozempic taker.

On late Friday, the battle of the century between Drake and Kendrick Lamar took an unpredictable left turn. After Kendrick released “Euphoria” and “6:16 In LA,, Drake dropped his latest offering “Family Matters” complete with a music video destroying the van from the cover of good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Drizzy’s record took the beef to a different level with no-holds-barred disrespect that opened the door for Kendrick to go even lower.

According to Complex, Drake mentioned Kendrick’s wife Whitney Alford, and alleged that the rapper domestically abused her.

Not only that, he hinted that Alford might have cheated and had a child with Kendrick’s manager, Dave Free.

Later in the song, Drake questions how Kendrick proposed in 2017 but it’s 2024 and he still hasn’t had a wedding.

“You the Black messiah wifin’ up a mixed queen /And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem,” raps Drake. “On some Bobby sh*t, I wanna know what Whitney need /All that puppy love was over in y’all late teens /Why you never hold your son and tell him, “Say cheese?” /We could’ve left the kids out of this, don’t blame me /You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet /Your baby mama captions always screamin’, “Save me” /You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace /I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Freeeeee /Don’t make it Dave Free’s /’Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD.”

“They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen/The picture you painted ain’t what it seems/When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she bigger than you? /Your back is up against the curb, you diggin’ for dirt, should be diggin’ for proof /Why did you move to New York? Is it ’cause you livin’ that bachelor life? /Proposed in 2015, but don’t wanna make her your actual wife /I’m guessin’ this wedding ain’t happenin’, right? / ‘Cause we know the girls that you actually like / Your darkest secrets are comin’ to light /It’s all on your face like what happened to Mike.”

“Family Matters” isn’t all about Kendrick, however, Drake also confirms A$AP Rocky’s claims that slept with the mother of his son, Sophie Brussaux.

He then taunts Rocky who he calls out by his government name, about his previous relationship with Rihanna.

“Rakim talking s*** again/Gassed cause you hit my BM first n***a do the math who I was hitting then/I ain’t even know you rap still cause they only talking bout your fit again/Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping s*** again.”

He also addresses Rick Ross and once again makes weight loss medication allegations.

At one point in the song, Drizzy also addresses his alleged sex tape and disses Kendrick’s “f*** the big 3” comments saying;

“You right about f*** the big 3, it’s only big D and there’s video proof.”

“You right about f*** the big 3, it’s only big D and there’s video proof” — Drake on ‘FAMILY MATTERS’ pic.twitter.com/YtMDCToV3Z — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 4, 2024

Listen to “Family Matters” below.

Within the same hour of Drake’s diss dropping Kendrick fired back viciously with a no-holds-barred track titled “Meet The Grahams.”

