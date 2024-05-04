Alert Aubrey’s angels, ASAP!
Drake dropped “Family Matters” airing out Kendrick Lamar’s alleged family drama only for Compton’s own to respond within minutes alleging that Drake has a secret daughter while apologizing to Drizzy’s family for having to deal with the alleged OVO Ozempic taker.
On late Friday, the battle of the century between Drake and Kendrick Lamar took an unpredictable left turn. After Kendrick released “Euphoria” and “6:16 In LA,, Drake dropped his latest offering “Family Matters” complete with a music video destroying the van from the cover of good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Drizzy’s record took the beef to a different level with no-holds-barred disrespect that opened the door for Kendrick to go even lower.
According to Complex, Drake mentioned Kendrick’s wife Whitney Alford, and alleged that the rapper domestically abused her.
Not only that, he hinted that Alford might have cheated and had a child with Kendrick’s manager, Dave Free.
Later in the song, Drake questions how Kendrick proposed in 2017 but it’s 2024 and he still hasn’t had a wedding.
“You the Black messiah wifin’ up a mixed queen /And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem,” raps Drake. “On some Bobby sh*t, I wanna know what Whitney need /All that puppy love was over in y’all late teens /Why you never hold your son and tell him, “Say cheese?” /We could’ve left the kids out of this, don’t blame me /You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet /Your baby mama captions always screamin’, “Save me” /You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace /I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Freeeeee /Don’t make it Dave Free’s /’Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD.”
“They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen/The picture you painted ain’t what it seems/When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she bigger than you? /Your back is up against the curb, you diggin’ for dirt, should be diggin’ for proof /Why did you move to New York? Is it ’cause you livin’ that bachelor life? /Proposed in 2015, but don’t wanna make her your actual wife /I’m guessin’ this wedding ain’t happenin’, right? / ‘Cause we know the girls that you actually like / Your darkest secrets are comin’ to light /It’s all on your face like what happened to Mike.”
“Family Matters” isn’t all about Kendrick, however, Drake also confirms A$AP Rocky’s claims that slept with the mother of his son, Sophie Brussaux.
He then taunts Rocky who he calls out by his government name, about his previous relationship with Rihanna.
“Rakim talking s*** again/Gassed cause you hit my BM first n***a do the math who I was hitting then/I ain’t even know you rap still cause they only talking bout your fit again/Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping s*** again.”
He also addresses Rick Ross and once again makes weight loss medication allegations.
At one point in the song, Drizzy also addresses his alleged sex tape and disses Kendrick’s “f*** the big 3” comments saying;
“You right about f*** the big 3, it’s only big D and there’s video proof.”
“You right about f*** the big 3, it’s only big D and there’s video proof”
— Drake on ‘FAMILY MATTERS’ pic.twitter.com/YtMDCToV3Z
— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 4, 2024
Listen to “Family Matters” below.
Within the same hour of Drake’s diss dropping Kendrick fired back viciously with a no-holds-barred track titled “Meet The Grahams.”
Hit the flip to hear it.
Kendrick Lamar Responds To “Family Matters” In The Same Hour With “Meet The Grahams”
Before Drake could even celebrate and start his victory lap, Kendrick Lamar hit right back within the hour with “Meet The Grahams.”
Being a showman is one of Kendrick’s strongest qualities and he showcases this by having direct conversations with members of Drake’s family on the track.
The cover art for the track is also alleged to be a collection of items stolen from the Graham family.
Akademiks got intel from Kendrick’s camp that the details of the cover of “Meet the Grahams” containing a glove, ozempic, receipts etc was stolen from a suitcase that belonged to Dennis Graham, Drake’s father pic.twitter.com/2YfnsVOSZB
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 4, 2024
If you needed anymore proof that Kendrick has a mole in Drake's camp, he drops his response "Meet the Grahams" within an hour of "Family Matters" and then has the Jewelry shop receipt of the ring Drake is using in the video as a portrayal of Kendrick's wife's ring. This is some… pic.twitter.com/COL6zrZ9yc
— 🏆Masterino ☯️ (@Zaferino1) May 4, 2024
I know everyone is focused on Drake's Ozempic, but the Zolpidem Tartrate (Ambien)in the pill bottle on the left is a hypnotic agent used to treat insomnia
Plenty of people take it, but the implication that Kendrick is keeping him up at night, is hilarious pic.twitter.com/pGI8IWNVtI
— blackandblue (@DarkBlue_X2) May 4, 2024
The first verse starts with “Dear Adonis” and addresses Drake’s son where he apologizes to the 6-year-old and says he wishes Drake’s dad Dennis Graham wore a condom and offers to be the child’s mentor.
The second verse starts with “Dear Sandra” and addresses Drake’s mom and dad. Kendrick alleges that “master manipulator/gambling addict” Drake employs sex offenders at OVO.
“You’re son’s a sick man with sick thoughts, I think n***as like him should die. He and [Harvey] Weinstein should get f***d up in a cell for the rest of they life.”
The third verse begins with”Dear Babygirl” and is the most shocking because it alleges that Drake is “hiding” another child, this time a daughter.
https://t.co/6SYcBsvnyD pic.twitter.com/UI3hrQfzvM
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 4, 2024
“Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world /He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure /He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs /Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own /Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you /Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you /Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs”
In the end, Kendrick calls Drake a liar and says “F**k a rap battle this a lifelong battle with yourself.”
Kendrick’s allegation that Drake is a drug addict and gambler who pays for sex instead of raising his pre-teen daughter is something no one saw coming, including Drake who alleged that the “hidden child” allegation is untrue.
“Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles,” said Drake on his InstaStory.
Are you team Drake or team Kendrick in this epic battle?
Just in case you lost track…
3/22 – Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
4/5 – J. Cole, “7 Minute Drill”
4/7 – J. Cole apologizes for “7 Minute Drill”
4/12 – J. Cole deletes “7 Minute Drill”
4/19 – Drake, “Push Ups”
4/19 – Drake, “Taylor Made Freestyle”
4/30 – Kendrick Lamar, “Euphoria”…
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 4, 2024
Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams” in full below.
