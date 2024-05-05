Bossip Video

Well, that escalated quickly! The only thing louder than Kendrick’s latest Drake diss is the viral bloody bodyslam Jim Jones delivered while fighting off two men on an airport escalator. What is it? The braids?

While other rappers were beefing in the booth and their tweets, Jim Jones was throwing “We Fly High” haymakers in the streets. It doesn’t get much more real in the field than risking it all with an airport brawl, but Jimmy says it was “self-defense.” He fought off not one but two alleged aggressors at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to TMZ, before the three men could reach the lower level, all hell broke loose on an escalator. It’s unclear how the fight started, but it looked like one man behind Jim had already gotten physical with him before the clip began. The commotion from what appeared to be a swing and a miss at the LHHNY alum knocked his at off.

In return, the rapper picked up his attacker, and Diplomats dropped him on his head.

Viral Video Shows Jim Jones Defend Himself From “Assault” By Two Men At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

The airborne assailant knocked into other people, including an elderly man who fell and couldn’t get up. Jim continued swinging as a man in a baseball cap, seemingly traveling with the fallen senior, tried to jump the New York native. The puny punches from behind didn’t do damage as Jones held his own against both of them.

“Y’all jumping me?” Jim yelled before security broke it all up. “It’s two of them against me!”

Jim’s hard-hitting punches left his balding brawler bloody and so furious the man tried swinging at a female security guard. The gushing guy definitely looked aggressive while the “RICH HUSTLE” rapper pleaded to security.

“They’re jumping me! He assaulted me! They both assaulted me,” Jim explains while calmly sitting down and complying with authorities.

Meanwhile, the unidentified instigator continued swinging and screaming at multiple members of law enforcement. It must be nice to have the complexion for protection and expect to get away with assaulting cops.

The men who jumped Jim are lucky he was flying solo because we know his boo Chrissy has hands.

Jim addressed the incident in a statement to clear the air and clear his name.

“I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for,” he explained.

Local police did not yet confirm whether the airport altercation resulted in any arrests, but BOSSIP will keep you posted.