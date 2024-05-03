Bossip Video

She’s baaaaack! Keyshia Cole reactivated her IG to address Gloss Up’s “sneaky link” love triangle with the singer’s new man Hunxho, and Gloss says he was with her “last night.”

Gloss Up got everybody talking when she dropped some steamy pictures with Hunxho. The post was from a music video for her new single “Come Here” featuring Keyshia’s new boo. Although the images looked professional and matched the energy of the song, the super shady caption hinted that it’s “real life.”

“You Know What It Is In Real Life . 4L StinkaLink,” Gloss wrote before later adding in an edit that their new song just dropped.

When Keyshia went from cheering on her boo on his IG live to Error 404: Not Found, fans feared another man played in her face. The beloved R&B diva didn’t stay gone for long. She returned to IG to seemingly address the rumors about Hunxho and his video with Gloss Up.

“Him being yo ‘sneaky link’ when you have a ‘man you bout to marry’ is nasty work,” Keyshia wrote on her IG stories. “I was actually rooting for the video to come out.”

Keyshia also clarified that Hunxho and his ex filmed the music video before she even met him. She continued to let the chopper sing about trifling “Hollywood s**t” before ending with love and light.

“The way people wanna see the next unhappy and miserable is forever crazy to me but I know how this Hollywood s**t go. I’m not surprised but ion wish nothing but love, prosperity, health, and happiness for ALL YALL,” she concluded with mended heart and praying hands emojis.

Hunxho Reacts, Gloss Up Shades Keyshia Cole While Bragging She Was With Hunxho “Last Night”

The one and only Ms. Cole gave curious fans some answers but raised even more questions about Hunxho’s “sneaky links.” Hunxho gave an unsurprisingly shady response to the situation. The 24-year-old seemingly reacted by simply posting, “Y’all hell” with a series of laughing emojis.

Gloss Up quickly clapped back with some shade about Keyshia’s age. She also taunted the singer that she was with Hunxho “Last Night” when Keyshia called him “crying.”

“My mom taught me to respect my elders… I was with him last night & saw you crying blowing up his phone,” with a sad face.

Oop! Keyshia’s pen (and Twitter fingers) are nothing to play with but like everyone else beefing lately, Gloss Up sounds willing to keep that same energy.

The Not Ya Girl rapper previously said Hunxho was just a “sneaky link” and she had no plans to spin the block. However, she claimed “all I got to do is call” to have him running right back. Is that also what went down “last night?”

Whew, this is “nasty work,” indeed. Unfortunately, the chorus of “told you so” started as soon as Gloss posted those pictures and will only get louder from here. Keyshia already defended against criticism about their 18-year age gap and Scrappy’s “paid” relationship speculation.

It sounds like we need Keyshia’s next album ASAP!

Do you think Keyshia Cole and Hunxho will go the distance after the drama? Will there be another round of beefing with Gloss Up?